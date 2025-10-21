Pune: Speeding Car Kills Milkman Near Raheja Vista Reserve In NIBM Annexe Area; Residents Demand Immediate Safety Measures - VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: A tragic road accident occurred early on Tuesday morning near the Raheja Vista Reserve Gate in the NIBM Annexe–Mohammadwadi area. This has claimed the life of a milkman, raising serious concerns about reckless driving and poor road safety in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 5:30 am when a speeding car lost control, hit the road divider and crashed into a milkman passing by on his two-wheeler. The victim, who was around 30 years old, died on the spot due to severe injuries.

The impact of the collision was so severe that parts of both the car and the two-wheeler were found scattered across the road. At the same time, one of the car’s occupants fled the scene immediately after the crash.

“These places (Clubs, pubs, bars) are open till dawn. Loud music, drinking, and rash driving are routine. Everyone knows who protects them,” said a resident of Raheja Premiere, demanding that police take strict action instead of turning a blind eye.

Citizens say that poor road design, absence of proper speed breakers, and unchecked commercialisation have made the stretch from NIBM to Mohammadwadi a hotspot for accidents. Despite repeated complaints, both Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the local police have failed to take action against violators.

“Illegal restaurants and late-night hangouts are operating openly. The police collect protection money, and civic officials look the other way. This system has turned NIBM into a death trap,” said a civic activist who has filed multiple complaints with the PMC.

Local residents and morning walkers rushed to assist following the incident, and the police soon arrived to control traffic and begin an investigation. Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding and loss of control were the main causes of the accident.

The residents have appealed to the PMC road department and the traffic police to complete the pending road and divider work near the Raheja Vista Reserve Gate. They also urged the police to increase night patrolling, particularly during early morning hours, to deter reckless driving.