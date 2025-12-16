 Pune: Jewellery Worth ₹40 Lakh Recovered As Interstate Gang Nabbed By Railway Police In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Jewellery Worth ₹40 Lakh Recovered As Interstate Gang Nabbed By Railway Police In Delhi

Pune: Jewellery Worth ₹40 Lakh Recovered As Interstate Gang Nabbed By Railway Police In Delhi

An officer from the department revealed, such thefts usually occur when trains are about to arrive at stations and passengers, especially women, move towards the doors with their luggage. The accused takes advantage of this moment by offering help, diverting the passengers’ attention, opening the bag zips and stealing valuables before closing the bags again

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Jewellery Worth ₹40 Lakh Recovered As Interstate Gang Nabbed By Railway Police In Delhi | Sourced

Railway Police officers from Pune division have arrested five members of an interstate gang from Haryana who used to steal jewellery from railway passengers in the pretext of helping them alight from trains. Gold and diamond-studded ornaments weighing 288 grams, valued at around Rs 40 lakh, were recovered from the accused in Delhi.

The arrested accused have been identified as Monu Rajkumar (25), resident of Kungar, Bawani Khera, Bhiwani district; Hawa Singh Fatte Singh (66), resident of Dhodi, Jind district; Amit Kumar Balwant Singh (31), resident of Bawani Khera, Bhiwani district; Ajay Satish Kumar (28), resident of Manoharpur, Jind district; and Kuldeep Ramphal (28), resident of Lochab, Khungakutti, Jind district. All the accused are residents of Haryana.

Read Also
'CM's Word Is Final,' Says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar As BJP, NCP Set For...
article-image

According to the police, a family was travelling from Surat to Miraj by the Gandhidham–Bengaluru Express. As the train approached Miraj railway station, a woman was taking out the bags kept under the seat and moving towards the door to get down. At that time, three of the five men standing near the door offered to help unload the luggage at Miraj station. Taking advantage of the situation, they helped the family get the bags down but stole gold and diamond jewellery weighing about 24 tolas from one of the bags.

After the incident, the officers from the Miraj Railway Police and the Local Crime Branch began an investigation. Based on technical analysis and confidential information, it was found that the accused belonged to an interstate gang from Haryana.

FPJ Shorts
Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Abode
Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Abode
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹ 400 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹ 400 Crore Club
IPL 2026 Auction: After Prashant Veer, Chennai Super Kings Splurge ₹14.20 Crore On Kartik Sharma
IPL 2026 Auction: After Prashant Veer, Chennai Super Kings Splurge ₹14.20 Crore On Kartik Sharma
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Announces India’s Tallest 260-Metre Viewing Tower Along Thane Creek, Unveils Mega Tourism And Sports Projects
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Announces India’s Tallest 260-Metre Viewing Tower Along Thane Creek, Unveils Mega Tourism And Sports Projects

Technical evidence further showed that the accused had travelled by air to Delhi. With the assistance of the Delhi Airport Authority and the Delhi Crime Branch, the accused were detained in Delhi.

Read Also
After Pune Police Custody Ends, Sheetal Tejwani Handed Over To Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Regarding...
article-image

After their arrest, the police obtained nine days of police custody. During the investigation, gold and diamond-studded jewellery weighing a total of 288 grams, linked to two cases registered at Miraj Railway Police Station, was recovered.

An officer from the department revealed, such thefts usually occur when trains are about to arrive at stations and passengers, especially women, move towards the doors with their luggage. The accused takes advantage of this moment by offering help, diverting the passengers’ attention, opening the bag zips and stealing valuables before closing the bags again.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PMC Elections 2025–26: SEC Announces Final Ward Structure, Voter List & Poll Schedule In Pune

PMC Elections 2025–26: SEC Announces Final Ward Structure, Voter List & Poll Schedule In Pune

From Epstein Files To 'Vote Chori': Prithviraj Chavan Addresses Multiple Issues At Patrakar Bhavan...

From Epstein Files To 'Vote Chori': Prithviraj Chavan Addresses Multiple Issues At Patrakar Bhavan...

Pune: Inmate Attacked With Floor Tile In Yerawada Jail, Two Booked For Attempted Murder

Pune: Inmate Attacked With Floor Tile In Yerawada Jail, Two Booked For Attempted Murder

Pune: Jewellery Worth ₹40 Lakh Recovered As Interstate Gang Nabbed By Railway Police In Delhi

Pune: Jewellery Worth ₹40 Lakh Recovered As Interstate Gang Nabbed By Railway Police In Delhi

MBBS Admission Scam In Pune: 13 Medical Aspirants Cheated; Accused Abscond After Collecting ₹1.26...

MBBS Admission Scam In Pune: 13 Medical Aspirants Cheated; Accused Abscond After Collecting ₹1.26...