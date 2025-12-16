After Pune Police Custody Ends, Sheetal Tejwani Handed Over To Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Regarding Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Scam | VIDEOS

After Pune Police Custody Ends, Sheetal Tejwani Handed Over To Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Regarding Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Scam | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took custody of the accused, Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani, on Tuesday, as her police custody with the Pune Police had expired on Monday. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took a warrant from Paud Court and then took Sheetal Tejwani, who is being interrogated at the Bavdhan Police Station.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On 3rd December, Sheetal Tejwani was detained by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Pune Police in relation to a case registered at Khadak Police Station regarding the shady land deal involving her and Amadea Enterprises LLP in the Bopodi area. Her police custody with the Pune Police ended on Monday, and a production warrant was issued in her name by the Paud Court to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

On Tuesday morning, Tejwani was detained by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police from Yerawada Central Jail. A medical test will be done on her, and she will be produced in Paud Court shortly.

A case was registered against Tejwani, suspended Sub Registrar Ravindra Taru, and Digvijay Patil at Bavdhan Police Station last month for alleged irregularities in the Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Deal. Tejwani had the power of attorney in both cases and was the one who initiated the deals. In Bavdhan, allegations were made against her and others for duping the government of approximately Rs 6 crore, as the land in Mundhwa was government-owned and not allowed to be privately sold.

Read Also Pune: Cognizant Issues Leopard Safety Advisory To Hinjawadi Employees Amid Rising Sightings

Speaking about this update, Senior Police Inspector Anil Vibhute, in charge of the Bavdhan Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, “We have arrested her using a production warrant issued to us by the Paud Court. We are producing her shortly in court to get the police custody.”