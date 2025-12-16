From Epstein Files To 'Vote Chori': Prithviraj Chavan Addresses Multiple Issues At Patrakar Bhavan In Pune | Anand Chaini

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding his earlier prediction that the country would witness the biggest political upheaval in its history on December 19, leading to a change in the Prime Minister, who, he said, would be a Marathi leader. Speaking at a press conference held at Patrakar Bhavan, he explained the context of his prediction.

Addressing the reporters, Chavan spoke about the developments in the United States related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. He said that around 1995–96, American businessman Jeffrey Epstein came into the public spotlight, and it later emerged that he was involved in illegal activities, including sex trafficking of minor girls. Epstein allegedly trapped several political figures through honey-trap operations and recorded them.

Following complaints by victims, investigations were conducted, leading to his conviction on serious charges of sex trafficking and exploitation of minors. Epstein later died under suspicious circumstances while in jail, which was officially declared a suicide, though it sparked major controversy in the US.

Chavan further said that last month, former US President Donald Trump signed the “Epstein Files Transparency Act,” directing that all related documents be made public within 30 days. He stated that this decision could expose links involving several high-profile individuals, including former US President Bill Clinton, billionaire Bill Gates, and other prominent global figures.

According to Chavan, the names of three current or former Indian Members of Parliament also appear in these documents.

He added that if these revelations lead to political changes in India, the next Prime Minister would neither be from Baramati nor Karad, but would belong to the BJP and would be a Marathi leader, calling this his personal assessment.

During the interaction, Chavan also raised concerns about the credibility of the Election Commission. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken up this issue seriously. According to Chavan, candidates who lost the Assembly elections were advised by the party to file election petitions, and hearings in these cases are currently underway. Chavan said he has also filed a petition.

He alleged large-scale bogus voter registrations in his constituency and claimed that the Congress had collected data from all 288 Assembly constituencies. In his constituency, he alleged, there are a significant number of duplicate voters. He said it is the Election Commission’s responsibility to maintain clear and accurate electoral rolls, but alleged that this is not being done to benefit the ruling party. Chavan held the BJP’s central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responsible for the current situation. He also alleged that corruption is rampant in Maharashtra, but admitted that the opposition has fallen short in effectively exposing it.

On foreign policy, Chavan said that although India’s economy is ten times larger than Pakistan’s, the country failed to act decisively on the first day of “Operation Sindoor.” He questioned why Prime Minister Modi agreed to halt military action and claimed that India suffered a setback on the very first day. Chavan said the country must examine what kind of pressure the Prime Minister is under, alleging that there is pressure from the United States. He concluded by stating that India’s foreign policy has failed and that answers must be sought regarding the pressures influencing the Prime Minister.