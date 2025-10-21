'Ajit Pawar Would Have Asked To Resign': Ravindra Dhangekar Targets Murlidhar Mohol Over Pune's Jain Trust Land Sale | Sourced

Despite being a part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, former Kasba Peth MLA and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar has repeatedly targeted Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol over the sale of a Jain trust property in Pune.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dhangekar on Tuesday shared a news report in which Mohol claimed that he had received an offer from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2019 to join the party. Commenting on this, Dhangekar wrote, “It’s good that he didn’t join the NCP back then. Otherwise, today, for stealing the Jain temple’s land and doing a ₹3,000-crore scam, Ajitdada would have asked him to resign on the very first day.”

Charity commissioner orders 'status quo'

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti on Monday ordered 'status quo' in the sale of the prime property, housing a several-decades-old Jain boarding facility and a Mahavir Digambar Jain Temple in Pune's Model Colony, to a private builder.

The deal has been opposed by some sections of the Jain community, which had carried out protests and also approached the office of the charity commissioner and the courts for a stay.

The upmarket property in Model Colony, measuring about 12,000 square metres (3.5 acres), belonging to Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust, a charitable trust established in 1958, has been acquired by Pune-based Gokhale Constructions for ₹311 crore.

"HND Jain Boarding was established to provide education and accommodation to students. The redevelopment or sale of the institution's property goes against its founding charitable purpose and violates the charity law. It is essential to maintain the current situation and safeguard the rights of the students," said advocate Yogesh Pandey, representing the group which petitioned the charity commissioner against the deal.

"A status quo was sought to protect the original charitable purpose of the institution. Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti has directed that no transaction, sale, construction or transfer concerning the institution's property shall take place until further orders. The current status of the property shall be maintained," he said.

The charity commissioner has also sought a detailed report on the matter.

The Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust has denied the allegations and maintained that all legal processes were followed during the execution of the sale.

Mohol trashes charges against him

Mohol on Sunday dismissed allegations against him over the sale of the land, saying he was not associated with the builder when the deal in question was formalised.

Farmers' leader and former MP Raju Shetti has alleged that Mohol, the BJP MP from Pune, was involved in the matter of the proposed sale of a prime property to a private builder.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Mohol said, "Raju Shetti should have spoken to me once while making such a serious allegation. I would have placed the true situation before him."

Mohol said that during the purchase of the property, all transactions were carried out by Gokhale Builders, yet the allegation was made against him, which he denied.

"There were two LLPs with Gokhale - both were partnership firms. In 2023, Vishal Gokhale created two LLPs (Limited Liability Partnerships). In 2024, when I withdrew my name, not a single rupee transaction took place between us. I resigned from both LLPs on November 25, 2024," the BJP leader said.

"The trustees of Jain Boarding held a meeting on December 16 (last year), where this issue was discussed, and they decided to go ahead with redevelopment. Gokhale completed the sale deed with the trustees on October 8 this year, while I withdrew my name from the LLPs back in 2024, that is 11 months earlier. Not a single member of the Jain community has accused me. In fact, I have been trying to understand their concerns and see how I can help them," he added.

Mohol said that after working for 32 years, it was disheartening that a baseless allegation was levelled against him.

"I have shared the full report (of withdrawing his partnership with the builder) with everyone and requested not to make false accusations. The day I feel I have done something wrong, I will step aside myself," he said.

"I had clearly declared in my Lok Sabha poll affidavit that I am engaged in agriculture and construction work. I have worked in several companies at various places in Pune. I have conducted my business transparently and presented all the documents," he said.

Asked about his partnership with the builder (Gokhale) in Pune city, he said, "The law and the provision clearly state that if I am the minister of this country, I am not allowed to do any job or have a partnership with any company."