‘Mi Thokat Nahi, Mi Todto’: Baramati Youth Faces Pune Police Action Over Viral Reel Inspired By Marathi Movie Mulshi Pattern | Sourced

Pune: Youth inspired by the 2018-released Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern posted a reel in Pune's Baramati area. The reel went viral, and many criticised the concept, as it promoted anger. Pune Rural Police have registered a case against a young man who uploaded a video on social media containing threats and intimidation, officials announced on Monday.

Police said that the youth picked up a line from Mulshi Pattern's protagonist character, named Rahul Patil. The young man lip-synced the Marathi dialogue, "Appa Mi Thokat Nahi O, Mi Na Todto. Majha Patternch Vegla Aahe." This translates in English roughly to, "Appa, I don't just hit, I break. My pattern is only different," and captioned it with 'Sarkar. No Compromise.'

The reel clearly showed a depiction of human violence, and so did the movie context, where the protagonist threatened a politician character by saying this dialogue.

According to police reports, the concerned young man had posted this video in the context of a murder attempt case in Vanjarwadi. Under the guidance of seniors, Baramati Taluka Police verified the matter and registered a case for the attempt to create terror and fear.

Taking the matter seriously, Police Inspector Chandrasekhar Yadav has strictly enforced the law and filed a case against the youth. The Baramati Taluka Police are being praised for taking strict action against those who display hooliganism and bullying on social media.

About the Mulshi Pattern

Mulshi Pattern is a 2018 Indian Marathi-language film which is directed by Pravin Tarde and produced by Abhijeet Bhosale, Genuine Production, and Punit Balan Entertainment. The movie is based on alleged reasons for Pune's crime and has a commentary on how urbanisation caused the children of hard-working farmers to become criminals. The film is based on real events that happened in Mulshi Taluka of Pune District. It also portrays the hardships faced by farmers and their links to the criminal world.

The film stars Om Bhutkar, Pravin Tarde, Mohan Joshi, and Upendra Limaye in the main roles. The film was released on 23 November 2018. A Hindi-language remake of the film was released on 26 November 2021, titled Antim: The Final Truth. Mulshi Pattern has both a mass and classy fan following.