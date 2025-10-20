 3-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Maharashtra's Jalna
PTIUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
3-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Maharashtra's Jalna | Representative Image

Jalna: A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Maharashtra's Jalna city in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Yashwant Nagar area when the child had wandered out of her house around 3.30 am, an official said.

According to the police, the toddler, identified as Pari Goswami, was to accompany her mother and older sister to their native place in Bihar on Sunday but chose to stay behind with her father.

While her father was asleep, Pari reportedly stepped out of the house in search of her mother and wandered in the street, where a pack of stray dogs attacked her and dragged her away to a nearby open plot, the official said.

A police constable who was on a morning walk noticed the dogs mauling the child and immediately chased them away, he said.

The local police were alerted, and the severely injured girl was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The tehsil police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

