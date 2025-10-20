CM Fadnavis's Tough Stand On Criminals Stalls BJP Recruitment In Nashik |

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) aggressive expansion plan in Nashik appears to have hit a roadblock after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a tough stand against inducting individuals with criminal backgrounds. The CM’s firm statement has put the party’s local leadership and key troubleshooters on the backfoot, stalling the ongoing “mega recruitment” drive.

The BJP had been actively drawing influential figures from rival parties under the slogan “Victory on Our Own,” aiming to retain control of the Nashik Municipal Corporation — one of Maharashtra’s most prestigious civic bodies. Many of these entrants, however, reportedly had criminal records.

When internal objections were raised, Minister Girish Mahajan allegedly urged party members to “turn a blind eye,” emphasising electoral success over image concerns. However, revelations that several former corporators and defectors had joined the BJP to escape criminal cases sparked a political and reputational crisis.

Upon learning of the issue, Fadnavis — who also holds the Home portfolio — took a strong public stand during his recent Nashik visit. He criticised those giving political shelter to criminals and directed the Police Commissioner to take firm, impartial action against such individuals, regardless of their political links.

Following his remarks, the BJP’s induction campaign in Nashik came to an abrupt halt. Mahajan, once seen as the final authority on new entrants, has since aligned with the Chief Minister’s position, agreeing that controversial figures can no longer be accommodated. The decision has dampened enthusiasm among local leaders, effectively pausing the much-hyped recruitment drive.

Action taken against controversial figures:

Uddhav Nimse, Jagdish Patil (former BJP corporators), Mama Rajwade, Ajay Bagul (BJP), Prakash Londhe, Bhushan Londhe (RPI–Athawale faction), and Pawan Pawar (Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena) have so far faced legal actions due to the police crackdown.