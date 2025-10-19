Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village' Initiative |

The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce (MCC) has announced an ambitious state-wide campaign titled Entrepreneur in Every Village, aimed at promoting self-employment and encouraging rural youth to become entrepreneurs. The initiative seeks to create 36,000 new entrepreneurs across Maharashtra, MCC president Ravindra Managave said on Friday.

Special committees will be formed at the local level through sarpanchs and public representatives to ensure smooth implementation. MCC teams will tour the state to spread awareness and mobilise participation.

Managave made the announcement while addressing a seminar on Expectations of Various Organisations Regarding the Upcoming Kumbh Mela held in Nashik on Oct 17. Representatives from several trade, industrial and agricultural associations urged the MCC to take the lead in ensuring that infrastructure projects related to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela are completed on time.

Managave said the MCC will soon arrange a joint meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and key organisations to discuss the progress of Kumbh-related development work. During the event, MP Rajabhau Waje felicitated Managave and said he was personally following up with the government to ensure the timely completion of Kumbh projects on a permanent basis.

Financial literacy drive in Nashik

The Maharashtra Chamber also announced a Financial and Industrial Literacy Campaign across Nashik district’s 15 talukas and 1,930 villages to promote entrepreneurship among rural youth.

Managave said the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela would give a significant boost to Nashik’s trade and industry. “We aim to make this Kumbh an environmentally sustainable event. The Chamber will work closely with trade and industrial associations to ensure proper waste management and eco-friendly practices,” he added.

Dignitaries present

The event was attended by Ashish Nahar (NIMA president), Dnyaneshwar Gopale (Former IMA president), Manish Rawal (NIMA vice president), Hemant Rathi (former president), Vikram Sarda, Santosh Mandalecha, Sanjay Sonawane (vice president), Ashish Pednekar (trustee board chairman), Balasaheb Kadlak (trustee, Trimbakeshwar Temple), Umesh Dashrathi, Karunakar Shetty, Shankar Shinde, Sangeeta Patil, Kailas Agrawal, Nitin Bang, Kantilal Chopda, Vijay Vedmutha, Vilas Shirore (former trustee), Ramesh Vaishya (NAIS president), Eknath Amrutkar (Retail Grocers Association president), Lalit Boob (IMA president) and representatives from the Nashik Transport Association, Motor Merchants Association and Ration Shop Owners Association, among others.