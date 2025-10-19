 Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village' Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village' Initiative

Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village' Initiative

The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce (MCC) has announced an ambitious state-wide campaign titled Entrepreneur in Every Village, aimed at promoting self-employment and encouraging rural youth to become entrepreneurs. The initiative seeks to create 36,000 new entrepreneurs across Maharashtra, MCC president Ravindra Managave said on Friday.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village' Initiative |

The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce (MCC) has announced an ambitious state-wide campaign titled Entrepreneur in Every Village, aimed at promoting self-employment and encouraging rural youth to become entrepreneurs. The initiative seeks to create 36,000 new entrepreneurs across Maharashtra, MCC president Ravindra Managave said on Friday.

Special committees will be formed at the local level through sarpanchs and public representatives to ensure smooth implementation. MCC teams will tour the state to spread awareness and mobilise participation.

Managave made the announcement while addressing a seminar on Expectations of Various Organisations Regarding the Upcoming Kumbh Mela held in Nashik on Oct 17. Representatives from several trade, industrial and agricultural associations urged the MCC to take the lead in ensuring that infrastructure projects related to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela are completed on time.

Managave said the MCC will soon arrange a joint meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and key organisations to discuss the progress of Kumbh-related development work. During the event, MP Rajabhau Waje felicitated Managave and said he was personally following up with the government to ensure the timely completion of Kumbh projects on a permanent basis.

FPJ Shorts
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro

Financial literacy drive in Nashik

The Maharashtra Chamber also announced a Financial and Industrial Literacy Campaign across Nashik district’s 15 talukas and 1,930 villages to promote entrepreneurship among rural youth.

Managave said the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela would give a significant boost to Nashik’s trade and industry. “We aim to make this Kumbh an environmentally sustainable event. The Chamber will work closely with trade and industrial associations to ensure proper waste management and eco-friendly practices,” he added.

Read Also
Two Dead, One Injured As Youths Fall From Overcrowded Karmabhoomi Express Near Nashik
article-image

Dignitaries present

The event was attended by Ashish Nahar (NIMA president), Dnyaneshwar Gopale (Former IMA president), Manish Rawal (NIMA vice president), Hemant Rathi (former president), Vikram Sarda, Santosh Mandalecha, Sanjay Sonawane (vice president), Ashish Pednekar (trustee board chairman), Balasaheb Kadlak (trustee, Trimbakeshwar Temple), Umesh Dashrathi, Karunakar Shetty, Shankar Shinde, Sangeeta Patil, Kailas Agrawal, Nitin Bang, Kantilal Chopda, Vijay Vedmutha, Vilas Shirore (former trustee), Ramesh Vaishya (NAIS president), Eknath Amrutkar (Retail Grocers Association president), Lalit Boob (IMA president) and representatives from the Nashik Transport Association, Motor Merchants Association and Ration Shop Owners Association, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village'...

Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village'...

Shri Shivaji College Students Raise ₹11,294 For Flood-Affected Farmers In Marathwada

Shri Shivaji College Students Raise ₹11,294 For Flood-Affected Farmers In Marathwada

Diarrhoea Outbreak In Maharashtra's Parbhani District Brought Under Control

Diarrhoea Outbreak In Maharashtra's Parbhani District Brought Under Control

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Centre Awards ₹5.6 Crore To CSMC For Sewage Treatment Excellence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Centre Awards ₹5.6 Crore To CSMC For Sewage Treatment Excellence

Latur: Podar International School Celebrates English Language With ‘Grammar Fest 2025’

Latur: Podar International School Celebrates English Language With ‘Grammar Fest 2025’