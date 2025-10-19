 Two Dead, One Injured As Youths Fall From Overcrowded Karmabhoomi Express Near Nashik
A tragic incident occurred near Nashik Road when three youths fell from the Karmabhoomi Express travelling from Mumbai to Raxaul (Bihar).

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
A tragic incident occurred near Nashik Road when three youths fell from the Karmabhoomi Express travelling from Mumbai to Raxaul (Bihar). According to the railway police, two of them died on the spot while one was seriously injured in the mishap that took place on Saturday night.

As per the information received, the Karmabhoomi Express, which had departed from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), was passing near Dhikle Nagar, Nashik Road, around 9 p.m. on Saturday when three youths accidentally fell off the train. Two died instantly, and the third, who sustained severe injuries, was admitted to the District Hospital for treatment.

The identities of the three are yet to be confirmed. Preliminary reports suggest that due to the heavy rush of passengers traveling to northern states for Diwali, the train was overcrowded, which might have led to the youths falling off. The Nashik Road Police Station has registered a case in connection with the incident.

