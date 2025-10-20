Maharashtra Olympic Association Elections In Pune On November 2: Ajit Pawar VS Murlidhar Mohol - All You Need To Know | File Photos

The Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA) elections have become a major talking point in the state, with Mahayuti allies — the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — locked in a direct contest.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have both filed nominations for the post of MOA president.

The last day to withdraw the nominations was October 18. However, neither of them backed out.

The voting is set to be held in Pune on November 2.

Pawar vs Mohol

Pawar, who was elected to the post unopposed for the last three consecutive terms, now faces a formidable challenge in Mohol.

While Pawar will contest through the Kho Kho association, Mohol is entering the fray through the Wrestling Association.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Mohol said the elections will be conducted in a “friendly and sportive atmosphere.”

“This is not a rivalry but a democratic process within the sports fraternity. The election will be conducted in a friendly spirit,” the Pune MP said. “The Mahayuti alliance and sports are two different things. This should not be viewed through a political lens,” he added.

Elections for other posts

Along with the president's post, elections will be held for 20 other positions, including vice presidents, secretary general, treasurer, joint secretaries, and executive members.

A total of 60 members, including two each from 30 associations affiliated with the state Olympic association, will cast their votes.

The elections are held every four years.

Role of MOA

The MOA serves as the apex body governing multi-sport events and athlete development in the state. It functions under the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).