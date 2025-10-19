Pune Metro Eases Boarding Woes: Guards To Assist Elderly, Disabled & First-Time Passengers | File Photo

Pune: Due to the lack of a platform ticket system for relatives in the Pune Metro, many people faced difficulties boarding their senior citizen or differently-abled family members on the metro train. However, the Metro administration has recently made this assistance available through the guards. To safely board senior citizens, differently-abled, and new passengers on the Metro, their relatives now only need to inform the guard present at the entrance. The guard will then personally supervise and assist those passengers.

Commuters complained that, because there was no platform ticket system, relatives were forced to purchase a full journey ticket. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) administration has taken a positive decision regarding this matter. Maha Metro has guaranteed direct assistance to passengers through the guards. By providing special facilities for the convenience of senior citizens, the differently abled, and young children, their travel will become easier and safer.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities are now on the path of progress in terms of IT, education, and culture. The combined population of the city has now crossed 60 lakh. Thousands of people commute here daily for livelihood, education, and medical services. The need for travel is increasing in the city due to the defence sector, large companies, and government offices, as well as medical and educational institutions.

Residents have said it before that the Metro has now made travel fast, convenient, and safe. For many, the Metro is still a new experience. Especially for senior citizens, young children, and passengers with disabilities, it is often their first Metro journey. Relatives were concerned about ensuring they were properly seated on the train. But since there were no platform tickets, relatives had to purchase a ticket to the next station to enter.

A Maha Metro official explained, "To resolve this issue, this service has been started for senior citizens and differently-abled people through the guards. The concerned guard safely seats the senior and differently abled passenger on the Metro train. After noting the passenger's destination, the guard at the destination station is informed. Accordingly, the guard at the destination station safely escorts the passenger out."

Vakratunda Sathye, a resident of Dapodi, said, "My father had an accident, and a rod has been placed in his leg. Since treatment has been ongoing for many months, it is often not possible for me to accompany him. Due to this, I used to worry whether he would be able to sit properly on the Metro or not. But the guards at the station guide him properly and help him sit on the Metro. Even before this decision, they have always been friendly."

Another resident, Shivraj Salvi, however, raised the concern that "not always are the guards present at the station. Except for the ones who check our bags, the other guards and staff are inconsistent. As a result, if Maha Metro assures this will be a regular thing, then it will be a good initiative."

Chandrashekhar Tambavekar of Maha Metro, speaking about the decision, said, "The Metro runs every seven to ten minutes, so it is not convenient to buy a platform ticket for such a short duration. Therefore, the provision for a platform ticket was not made in the Metro rules. However, assistance can now be taken from the guards for the convenience of all passengers, including the elderly and children."

Maha Metro has also assured that staff will be adequately provided for services from now on.