 Nashik ITI's Plan To Teach Vedic Rituals Sparks Opposition From Priests, Temple Trustees
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik ITI's Plan To Teach Vedic Rituals Sparks Opposition From Priests, Temple Trustees

Nashik ITI's Plan To Teach Vedic Rituals Sparks Opposition From Priests, Temple Trustees

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nashik has announced plans to introduce lessons on Vedic Sanskar (Vedic values) alongside its regular vocational curriculum, citing the city’s religious importance and the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. However, the decision has triggered sharp opposition from local priests and trustees of the Trimbakeshwar Temple.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Nashik ITI's Plan To Teach Vedic Rituals Sparks Opposition From Priests, Temple Trustees | Wikipedia

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nashik has announced plans to introduce lessons on Vedic Sanskar (Vedic values) alongside its regular vocational curriculum, citing the city’s religious importance and the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. However, the decision has triggered sharp opposition from local priests and trustees of the Trimbakeshwar Temple, who claim the move undermines long-held traditions.

According to officials, a short-term, employment-oriented course titled Vedic Sanskar Junior Assistant will soon be launched. Students will receive training in Vedic rituals, mantra recitation, religious ceremonies and pooja practices. The institute said the aim is to blend technical education with Indian cultural and spiritual knowledge, thereby creating graduates qualified to perform priestly duties.

Read Also
Two Dead, One Injured As Youths Fall From Overcrowded Karmabhoomi Express Near Nashik
article-image

Critics question move

Priests from Nashik and Trimbakeshwar have condemned the decision, calling it “shocking” and inconsistent with Hindu religious traditions. They alleged that the government’s move could erode the sanctity of ritual practices by introducing a “professional” class of priests outside the traditional lineage.

FPJ Shorts
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro
US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro

Critics also questioned the social acceptability of the initiative, raising concerns that students from non-traditional or even other faith backgrounds could enter priesthood through the course. The controversy has cast a shadow over the programme’s launch, with calls for the government to review the decision before implementation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik ITI's Plan To Teach Vedic Rituals Sparks Opposition From Priests, Temple Trustees

Nashik ITI's Plan To Teach Vedic Rituals Sparks Opposition From Priests, Temple Trustees

Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village'...

Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village'...

Shri Shivaji College Students Raise ₹11,294 For Flood-Affected Farmers In Marathwada

Shri Shivaji College Students Raise ₹11,294 For Flood-Affected Farmers In Marathwada

Diarrhoea Outbreak In Maharashtra's Parbhani District Brought Under Control

Diarrhoea Outbreak In Maharashtra's Parbhani District Brought Under Control

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Centre Awards ₹5.6 Crore To CSMC For Sewage Treatment Excellence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Centre Awards ₹5.6 Crore To CSMC For Sewage Treatment Excellence