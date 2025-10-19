Nashik ITI's Plan To Teach Vedic Rituals Sparks Opposition From Priests, Temple Trustees | Wikipedia

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nashik has announced plans to introduce lessons on Vedic Sanskar (Vedic values) alongside its regular vocational curriculum, citing the city’s religious importance and the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. However, the decision has triggered sharp opposition from local priests and trustees of the Trimbakeshwar Temple, who claim the move undermines long-held traditions.

According to officials, a short-term, employment-oriented course titled Vedic Sanskar Junior Assistant will soon be launched. Students will receive training in Vedic rituals, mantra recitation, religious ceremonies and pooja practices. The institute said the aim is to blend technical education with Indian cultural and spiritual knowledge, thereby creating graduates qualified to perform priestly duties.

Read Also Two Dead, One Injured As Youths Fall From Overcrowded Karmabhoomi Express Near Nashik

Critics question move

Priests from Nashik and Trimbakeshwar have condemned the decision, calling it “shocking” and inconsistent with Hindu religious traditions. They alleged that the government’s move could erode the sanctity of ritual practices by introducing a “professional” class of priests outside the traditional lineage.

Critics also questioned the social acceptability of the initiative, raising concerns that students from non-traditional or even other faith backgrounds could enter priesthood through the course. The controversy has cast a shadow over the programme’s launch, with calls for the government to review the decision before implementation.