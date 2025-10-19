 Tattoo Artist Attacked With Sickle In Nashik; Survives After Assailants Flee Believing Him Dead
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTattoo Artist Attacked With Sickle In Nashik; Survives After Assailants Flee Believing Him Dead

Tattoo Artist Attacked With Sickle In Nashik; Survives After Assailants Flee Believing Him Dead

A 26-year-old tattoo artist was attacked with a sickle by two unidentified assailants near Godaghat around 2am on Sunday. Believing him to be dead, the attackers fled the scene, but the victim miraculously survived and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Tattoo Artist Attacked With Sickle In Nashik; Survives After Assailants Flee Believing Him Dead | Representative Pic

A 26-year-old tattoo artist was attacked with a sickle by two unidentified assailants near Godaghat around 2am on Sunday. Believing him to be dead, the attackers fled the scene, but the victim miraculously survived and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the victim, identified as Vaibhav Ashruba Narwade (26), a resident of Tarwala Nagar on Dindori Road, was sleeping near the shutter of an Amruttulya tea stall when the attack occurred. Two men approached him and struck several blows with a sickle, injuring his right arm and left leg.

Read Also
Two Dead, One Injured As Youths Fall From Overcrowded Karmabhoomi Express Near Nashik
article-image

Despite attempting to defend himself, Narwade was overpowered by the assailants. Believing they had killed him, the attackers fled. On receiving information, a team from Panchavati Police Station reached the spot and rushed the injured man to hospital.

Police said Narwade was able to identify one of the attackers as Krishna Pandey. Further investigation is underway to trace and arrest the culprits.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
Senhora D'Souza, Parthav Kelkar Clinch Titles At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025
Senhora D'Souza, Parthav Kelkar Clinch Titles At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka W Vs Bangladesh W Match Preview: A Blockbuster Encounter Set To Take Place At DY Patil Stadium
ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka W Vs Bangladesh W Match Preview: A Blockbuster Encounter Set To Take Place At DY Patil Stadium

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Minister Gulabrao Patil Inaugurates Women-Led Businesses Under 'Lakhpati Didi' In Jalgaon

Minister Gulabrao Patil Inaugurates Women-Led Businesses Under 'Lakhpati Didi' In Jalgaon

Nashik: Mama Rajwade Faces New Extortion Charges While In Custody For Firing Incident

Nashik: Mama Rajwade Faces New Extortion Charges While In Custody For Firing Incident

Tattoo Artist Attacked With Sickle In Nashik; Survives After Assailants Flee Believing Him Dead

Tattoo Artist Attacked With Sickle In Nashik; Survives After Assailants Flee Believing Him Dead

Nashik ITI's Plan To Teach Vedic Rituals Sparks Opposition From Priests, Temple Trustees

Nashik ITI's Plan To Teach Vedic Rituals Sparks Opposition From Priests, Temple Trustees

Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village'...

Nashik: Maharashtra Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off State-Wide 'Entrepreneur In Every Village'...