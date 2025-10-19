Tattoo Artist Attacked With Sickle In Nashik; Survives After Assailants Flee Believing Him Dead | Representative Pic

A 26-year-old tattoo artist was attacked with a sickle by two unidentified assailants near Godaghat around 2am on Sunday. Believing him to be dead, the attackers fled the scene, but the victim miraculously survived and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the victim, identified as Vaibhav Ashruba Narwade (26), a resident of Tarwala Nagar on Dindori Road, was sleeping near the shutter of an Amruttulya tea stall when the attack occurred. Two men approached him and struck several blows with a sickle, injuring his right arm and left leg.

Despite attempting to defend himself, Narwade was overpowered by the assailants. Believing they had killed him, the attackers fled. On receiving information, a team from Panchavati Police Station reached the spot and rushed the injured man to hospital.

Police said Narwade was able to identify one of the attackers as Krishna Pandey. Further investigation is underway to trace and arrest the culprits.