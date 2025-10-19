Nashik: Mama Rajwade Faces New Extortion Charges While In Custody For Firing Incident |

Trouble has deepened for Babasaheb alias Mama Valmik Rajwade, a supporter of BJP leader Sunil Bagul, who is already in police custody in connection with the Vise Mala firing case. A fresh case has now been registered against him for allegedly demanding free liquor and extortion money from the owner of the Punjab Bar near Malegaon Stand in Nashik. Police said Rajwade will be arrested soon in the new case, while Rahul Jain-Bagmar and others have already been detained in connection with the extortion complaint.

Rajwade and his associate Amol Patil were earlier arrested by the Crime Branch in the firing incident that took place on Vise Mala–Ramwadi Road. The case has been linked to the firing at Aura Bar in Ramwadi, suspected to be an act of political hooliganism. Although the Crime Branch Unit 1 acted swiftly, the main accused, Tukaram Chothve, remains absconding. Police have intensified search operations across the city and district to trace him.

Political links under scrutiny

The Nashik court initially remanded Rajwade in police custody till Oct 13 and later extended it to Oct 23. Apart from Rajwade and Patil, BJP leader Sunil Bagul’s nephew Ajay Bagul, Bobby Gowardane, Vicky alias Vaibhav and four others are also suspected to be involved in the case. In total, seven people have been booked.

Meanwhile, the separate extortion case involving the Punjab Bar owner has further dented Rajwade’s standing. Police said he allegedly demanded free liquor and cash from the bar owner. The Crime Branch has already arrested Jain-Bagmar and his associates in the matter.

These developments have once again raised questions over the criminal background of several political figures in Nashik. Over the past few months, police have launched a special campaign against politically linked offenders. Action has been taken against BJP leaders Swaroop Uddhav Nimse, Jagdish Patil, Ajay Bagul, Mama Rajwade, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pawan Pawar and RPI (A) leader Prakash Londhe.

Political ripples in Nashik

Rajwade, who was once the Nashik city chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), was expelled from the party over his criminal record and later joined the BJP. His arrest in the firing case has stirred political circles and drawn sharp criticism from citizens.

Police have maintained that no one will be spared, regardless of political affiliation. “The title of ‘Nashik district, fortress of law’ must be restored,” said an officer from Crime Branch Unit 1.