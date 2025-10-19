Maharashtra Government Sanctions Rs 1,474 Crore For Crop Loss Relief In Nashik Division | File Photo

Farmers in the Nashik division, who suffered heavy crop losses due to excessive rainfall in September, have received major relief from the state government. The government has announced financial assistance of ₹1,474 crore for the affected farmers in the division.

According to the government’s assurance, the relief amount will be distributed before Diwali. Naturally, farmers had been eagerly waiting for this official announcement.

Due to the unseasonal heavy rains, crops across 11.5 lakh hectares of farmland were damaged. After the agriculture department completed the damage assessment (panchanamas), the government issued official orders for disbursement on Saturday morning.

The Nashik division includes Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) districts.

District-wise Allocation of Relief Funds:

Nashik - ₹317 crore

Jalgaon - ₹299 crore

Dhule - ₹10 crore

Nandurbar - ₹53 lakh

Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) - ₹846 crore

Overview:

Around 15.80 lakh farmers in the Nashik division have been identified as affected. This financial aid is expected to provide significant relief and support for recovery from crop losses caused by the excessive rainfall — bringing some festive hope ahead of Diwali.