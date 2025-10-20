 Nashik: Saptashrungi Devi Temple To Remain Open Till Midnight During Diwali
From Oct 22 to Nov 6, 2025, the temple will remain open daily from 5am to 12 midnight. The special arrangement aims to ease long queues and provide relief to devotees travelling from various parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
The ancient self-manifested Shakti Peeth of Shri Kshetra Saptashrunggad, which had quieted after the Navratri festivities, is once again aglow with devotion this Diwali. To mark the festival, the temple trust has announced extended darshan hours, allowing devotees to seek the blessings of Goddess Saptashrungi till midnight.

From Oct 22 to Nov 6, 2025, the temple will remain open daily from 5am to 12 midnight. The special arrangement aims to ease long queues and provide relief to devotees travelling from various parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states. The extended timings are expected to benefit thousands of pilgrims, including students and those arriving on foot.

To manage the festive rush, the temple trust will continue the Daylong Darshan facility throughout the period. The funicular ropeway trolley service will also operate from 5am to 11.30pm daily, ensuring smooth movement of devotees.

The mountain valley of Saptashrunggad, illuminated by rows of Diwali lamps and echoing with devotional aartis, offers a mesmerising blend of faith and nature. Long lines of devotees are expected to gather to experience the divine atmosphere.

Appealing to visitors, the temple trust said, “Avoid crowding, visit at your convenience, and receive the divine blessings of Shri Bhagwati Saptashrungi Devi. The Diwali festival at Saptashrunggad is not merely a celebration of light — it is a festival of faith, patience, and devotion.”

