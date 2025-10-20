 Nashik: Deolali Residents Relieved As Forest Team Successfully Rescues Leopard
With leopard sightings increasing across Nashik, the Forest Department has submitted a proposal to set up four wildlife rapid response teams. Plans are also underway to establish permanent rescue centres for leopards in Nashik and Rahuri.

Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
The Forest Department on Tuesday successfully rescued a wild leopard from the Deolali camp area in Nashik city. The animal was trapped in a cage set up near Barnes School and Junior College and has been shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) at Mhasrul for medical examination and further action.

The rescue brought relief to local residents, who had been anxious following recent leopard sightings and attacks in the district. However, the Forest Department has stepped up vigilance as incidents of human–wildlife conflict have risen sharply in recent months.

The operation was led by Forest Range Officer Sumit Nirmal and planned by Assistant Conservator of Forests Prashant Khairnar, under the guidance of Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) G Mallikarjun and Deputy Conservator of Forests (Western Zone) Siddhesh Sawardekar. The wildlife rescue team, comprising foresters and forest guards, carried out the operation efficiently and without incident.

Officials said the leopard’s health will be assessed at Mhasrul before it is released into a suitable forest area. Since Deolali camp lies within a sensitive military zone, extra precautions were taken during the operation.

Officials have urged citizens to promptly inform the Forest Department of any wildlife movements or sightings. While the successful rescue has eased local fears, it has also underscored the department’s heightened readiness to handle the growing presence of leopards in and around the city.

