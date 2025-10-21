 Trio Nabbed For Stealing Phones Near Pune Railway Station; 19 Mobiles Seized
The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of Bund Garden Police Station. They have arrested Sohail Badshah Khan (20), Aayan Jhakir Shah (21), and Farhan Wasim Shaikh (20), all three residents of Kondhwa

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Pune Police have arrested three phone thieves who targeted commuters in the Pune Railway Station area, officials announced on Tuesday. A total of 19 mobiles and two-wheelers used in the crime have been seized from the thieves. The thieves also used to strike other busy areas of Pune, including Bund Garden, Market Yard, Wanowrie, Kondhwa, and Swargate.

According to police reports, the trio was involved in mobile phone thefts near Sadhu Waswani Chowk and the Pune Railway Station area. A case was registered at Bund Garden Police Station regarding this. Police constables Pradip Shitole, Saras Salvi, and Prakash Awhad from Bund Garden DB started investigating this matter.

Police said that the DB, by analysing CCTV and skilful investigation, identified where the trio stayed. The accused's location was determined to be in Shivneri Nagar of Kondhwa. The DB laid a trap and detained the trio.

A police official said, "They confessed to the crime upon arrest. A total of eight cases registered against them were solved. They were registered at Swargate, Bund Garden, Kondhwa, Market Yard, and Wanowrie Police Stations. Currently, an investigation is ongoing as police custody has been secured."

