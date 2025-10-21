MPSC Releases Exam Calendar For 2026: All You Need To Know About Dates, Exams | Mpsc

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced the tentative examination calendar for 2026, for several exams including State Services, Forest Services, Engineering, Agriculture, and Civil Services.

The Group C Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 is will be held on January 4, 2026, its results to be declared in March 2026, while the main examination for Group C will take place on June 7, 2026.

The Group B (Non-Gazetted) Combined Main Examination 2025 will be held on May 17, 2026, and its results are expected by September 2026. And will be followed by State Services (Main) Examination 2025 from March 29 to April 26, 2026, with the results expected by July 2026.

The State Forest Service (Main) Examination 2025 is scheduled between May 5 to 9, 2026, and the Civil Engineering and Agriculture Services (Main) Examinations 2025 will be held on May 16, 2026. The results for the Agriculture Services (Main) Exam are likely to be announced in August 2026.

The Maharashtra Civil Services (Gazetted) Combined Preliminary Examination 2026, which includes posts under Groups A and B, will be advertised by December, 2025 and the examination is will be held on May 31, 2026.

The Group B (Non-Gazetted) Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 will take place on June 14, 2026, and the Main Examination on December 5, 2026. The Group C Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 will be held on July 12, 2026, followed by its Main Examination on December 13, 2026.

MPSC has clarified in its publication that this schedule is tentative and based on the assumption that the Maharashtra government departments will send requisitions for respective posts within the prescribed timelines. And any changes will be updated on the MPSC’s official website.