Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ISKCON-Backed Annamrut Foundation Provides Nutritious Meals To 40,000 Schoolchildren Daily

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Annamrut Foundation, affiliated to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), through its community kitchen, feeds around 40,000 children in the district daily. The food is distributed to the students through schools.

The Annamrut Foundation was established by using the CSR funds of the government, self-help groups and industries to provide a nutritious diet in the schools. The community kitchen of the foundation is situated near Garware Stadium, where the food is prepared using the latest technology and nutritious ingredients. It is then distributed to various schools in the district through clean transportation.

ISKCON runs 20 community kitchens in the country, of which one is situated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This kitchen provides food to 38,080 students in 168 schools daily and 3,500 children in Anganwadis.

Latest thermal-insulator technology is used to cook the food. Hence, the food is cooked without smoke and a huge fire at the required temperature. Big containers are used to transport the food to the schools. Each container is sealed, and a colour code is used according to the ingredients in it. The food is distributed through 14 vehicles of the foundation, and each vehicle is traced through a GPS tracking system.

The food provided to the students is Veg Pulao, Veg Khichdi, Mugdal Khichdi, Chana Khichdi, Chana Pulao, Mutter Paneer Bhat, Matki, Soybean Pulao, Drumsticks Moong Dal Varan-Bhat, along with Chikki, said kitchen manager Sudarshan Potbhare.