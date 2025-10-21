 Maharashtra: 3 Women Booked After Video Goes Viral Showing Namaz Being Offered Inside Pune's Shaniwarwada
Maharashtra: 3 Women Booked After Video Goes Viral Showing Namaz Being Offered Inside Pune's Shaniwarwada

Three women were booked after a video showing them offering Namaz inside Pune's historic Shaniwarwada went viral, prompting protests by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and right-wing groups. An FIR was filed under AMASR rules for violating protected monument restrictions. Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane supported Hindu workers’ response, emphasizing prayers should be at designated places.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 3 Women Booked After Video Goes Viral Showing Namaz Being Offered Inside Pune's Shaniwarwada | X @Medha_kulkarni

Pune: A case has been registered against three unidentified women after a video showing them offering namaz on the premises of Pune's historic Shaniwar wada went viral on social media, sparking protests by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and members of other organisations.

According to the Pune City Police, the FIR has been filed under provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments.

About The Incident

The incident reportedly took place around 1.45 pm on Saturday, following which an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer lodged a formal complaint to Pune City Police.

article-image

The video led to protest demonstrations on Sunday by BJP MP (RS) Medha Kulkarni and other members of city based right wing outfit, they also performed Purification rituals at spot where namaz was offered, police have increase security deployment around Shaniwarwada.

"We have invoked the relevant section of the AMASR Rules, which provides for penalties related to prohibited activities within protected monuments," a police officer said.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's Statement

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, commenting on a viral video allegedly showing women offering namaz at Shaniwarwada and BJP performing "purification" there, stated that Shaniwarwada is a symbol of Hindu valor and close to the community's heart.

He questioned if Muslims would accept Hindus chanting Hanuman Chalisa at Haji Ali, emphasizing that prayers should be offered at designated places. Rane supported Hindu workers raising their voice on the issue.

"Shaniwarwada has a history. It is the symbol of our valour. It is very close to the Hindu community's heart. If you want to offer namaz there, will you be fine with Hindus going to Haji Ali and chanting Hanuman Chalisa? Will your sentiments not be hurt?... One should offer prayers only at the designated places. If Hindu workers raised their voice, then it is correct," he told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

