'4 AM & People Still Bursting Crackers': Distressed Mumbaikar Shares Ordeal As Late-Night Firecracker Noise Terrifies Pets, Infants & Senior Citizens

Distressed Mumbaikar Shares Ordeal As Late-Night Firecracker Noise Terrifies Pets, Infants & Senior Citizens

Mumbai: Several Mumbai residents have expressed frustration over the relentless bursting of firecrackers by people either early morning at 4 am or on busy roads.

A netizen posted an incident on Reddit's Mumbai community where he said that even at 4 am, the sound of loud crackers continued non-stop, waking their dog in panic.

Sharing his ordeal, he added, “We finally managed to sleep around 1 a.m. when the noise reduced a bit, but the loud explosions resumed again early morning. My dog woke up terrified, and now the entire family is awake trying to calm him,” the resident said.

The resident added saying that the amount of noise and air pollution is insane, raising concerns about the impact on stray animals, infants, and the elderly. Further adding, the Mumbaikar said, "can’t even imagine the state of the street animals out there."

Mumbaikar shares accident due to throwing crackers on Western Express Highway

Another Mumbaikar shared an incident on how he lost balance from his bike due to reckless bursting of crackers on the Western Express Highway.

"I was riding slow and could regain balance. Right next second, I saw the same thing happen with another biker. What an absolute pathetic state of affairs!," the citizen wrote in the post.

He highlighted saying that how its common practice for people to burst crackers on public roads which "puts innocent riders in danger, rise in air pollution, massive littering which the poor workers have to clean the next day." He further slammed and said, "Personal enjoyment over collective responsibility and empathy."

Netizens React on people recklessly bursting crackers

One user said, "I don't understand why, doesn't the government ban these bombs ? We burst fire crackers to show joy and happiness right ???? But these bombs just terrify people."

A user also slammed the government and said, "When is the last time the government actually cared for the citizens of India."

Another user explained how bursting cracker first is about ego, "people have an ego to tell they were the first in the building to burst the morning cracker at 5 am or 4."

"People are full of shit! And the govt is spineless. I couldn’t breathe. My infant was scared. And I was feeling terrible hearing the wails of street dogs," a user added.

