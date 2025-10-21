NCP Calls For BJP MP Medha Kulkarni's Resignation, Arrest After 'Purification' Protest At Pune's Shaniwarwada |

After BJP MP Medha Kulkarni staged a protest and performed the ‘purification’ of site at at Shaniwarwada where a group of Muslim women recently offered namaz, NCP has demanded the resignation and arrest.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, said that a police case should be filed against Kulkarni for trying to disturb communal harmony in Pune. NCP spokesperson Rupali Patil-Thombare also held a protest outside Shaniwarwada on Monday.

NCP Calls For BJP MP Medha Kulkarni's Resignation, Arrest After 'Purification' Protest At Pune's Shaniwarwada pic.twitter.com/wJqn5SBvup — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) October 21, 2025

Thombare said, “There was no need for her to protest over some Muslim women offering namaz in Shaniwarwada. Kulkarni claims that the Hindu’s sentiments were hurt, but I want to tell her that we are also Hindus, but as we believe in inclusivity so our sentiments were not at all hurt. We demand that a case must be registered against her for disturbing Pune’s peace and harmony.”

During the protest held by NCP, the party members demanded her resignation and arrest as her protest is has been affecting the social fabric of the city.

While, a case has been registered against three unidentified women after a video showing them offering namaz on the premises of Pune’s Shaniwarwada.

According to the Pune City Police, the FIR has been filed under provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments.

The incident reportedly took place around 1.45 pm on Saturday, following which an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer lodged a formal complaint to Pune City Police.