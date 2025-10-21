Pune: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Recalls, 'MLA Sunil Shelke Invited Me To NCP, Promised Ticket' - VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, speaking in Pune on Monday, revealed that MLA Sunil Shelke invited him to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2019, when it was still unified. MLA Shelke also promised a ticket to Mohol, who was the mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) then. Speaking at an event, Mohol revealed this story.

Mohol, while talking about various things, suddenly said, "There is love and affection between two people. I will share one instance, which nobody knows; only I and MLA Sunil Shelke know. Just before the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections, when Anna (MLA Shelke) was still in the Bharatiya Janata Party, he was trying to get the ticket for the BJP. But former Maharashtra Minister and Maval MLA Bala Bhegade was the incumbent then. I don't know what goes on between this uncle and his nephew."

Former minister Bala Bhegade and MLA Shelke had a bit of a political scuffle in 2019. Bhegade was given another chance as he was the incumbent. Sunil Shelke rebelled and won, as he was given a chance by the unified NCP. Mohol's case was the same. Mohol, being from Kothrud, hoped he would get a chance from the BJP in the state elections. He had already built his portfolio as he was serving as PMC mayor. It was said there would be a tussle between him and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Medha Kulkarni for the ticket.

However, things changed drastically when Cabinet Minister Chandrakant Patil was given a chance from Kothrud for the 2019 Maharashtra Elections. Many questioned this move, as Patil was a native of Kolhapur District. Still, Mohol and Dr Kulkarni agreed, though reluctantly at that time. Dr Kulkarni was given a chance in the Rajya Sabha, while Mohol became Pune MP and Union Minister of State in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Speaking about that time at the inauguration of the new building of the Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council, Mohol said, "Maval Taluka is the land of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Sunil Shelke had attempted to get the BJP candidature in the 2019 assembly elections. However, realising that he would not get the candidature, he joined the then Nationalist Congress Party. He told me that my ticket was also cut from Kothrud. Chandrakant Patil had received the candidature. At that time, Shelke proposed that I join the Nationalist Congress Party."

"But, I rejected the proposal. I did not go. I remained in the BJP. Because of this, both my and Shelke's futures turned out well. I am working well in the centre while he is doing a good job in the state," said Mohol.

MLA Shelke Extends A Hand Of Friendship To Bala Bhegade

Speaking at the event, MLA Sunil Shelke said, "Former BJP MLA Bala Bhegde and I, if we decide to work together hand-in-hand for development, will make Maval Taluka the most prosperous area. No one should interfere between us, the maternal uncle and nephew. MLA Shelke proposed an alliance to the BJP, stating that they should contest the local self-government elections together as a Mahayuti, that there should be no conflict or politics in the villages, and that he was offering a handshake for the alliance. On this, Bhegde appealed that the BJP is ready for the alliance and that a new history should be created by conducting all local self-government elections in Maval Taluka unopposed."

There was a political scuffle between Shelke and Bhegade until recently. Shelke had rebelled against the BJP as they decided to give a ticket to Bala Bhegade in 2019. In 2023, Ajit Pawar rebelled, and the NCP was split into two sides. Sunil Shelke joined Ajit Pawar's faction and, as a result, became a part of Mahayuti along with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP. In the 2024 Maharashtra Elections, Bhegade didn't campaign for Shelke despite being from the same alliance. But now the tussle seems to be solved.

Ajit Pawar Unwell, Agriculture Minister Announces Help

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar is unwell. His health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday night. Therefore, he could not attend the function, informed MLA Shelke.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane said, "In the last three months, the state experienced heavy rainfall on a large scale. Due to this, the condition of the farmers has become very bad. A huge crisis has befallen them. In this time of crisis and difficulty, the government stands firmly with the farmers. Major assistance has been announced for the farmers. Out of 31,000 crores, a government order for the first instalment of 8,200 crores has been issued."