 Nashik: Ambad Police Arrest Father-Son Duo For Illegally Occupying Property, Extortion
HomePuneNashik: Ambad Police Arrest Father-Son Duo For Illegally Occupying Property, Extortion

Nashik: Ambad Police Arrest Father-Son Duo For Illegally Occupying Property, Extortion

The Ambad Police have arrested Republican Party of India (Aathawale faction) district president Prakash Londhe and his son Deepak for allegedly seizing a bungalow in Khutwadnagar and demanding extortion money. The court has remanded both accused to police custody till Oct 23.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Ambad Police Arrest Father-Son Duo For Illegally Occupying Property, Extortion | Representational Image

The arrests follow a complaint lodged by Pramod Madhukar Attarde, who alleged that in 2021, Prakash, Deepak, and Bhushan Londhe had taken his property — “Pushkar Bungalow” in Khutwadnagar — on rent under the pretext of starting an orphanage. They had promised to execute a formal rent agreement within eight days, but neither completed the paperwork nor paid any rent since.

When Attarde later visited the property, Deepak and Bhushan Londhe allegedly abused and threatened to kill him. It was later discovered that Sunny Vitthal Kar and Nikhil Nikumbh were residing in the bungalow with their families. When questioned, they reportedly told Attarde that the Londhes had said the property would only be released upon payment of Rs2 crore.

Based on the complaint, Ambad Police registered a case of extortion and criminal intimidation against Prakash and Deepak Londhe, along with two others.

