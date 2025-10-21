Pune News: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Demands Ban On Namaz In Public Following Shaniwar Wada Incident

Representational Image | Pixabay

The right-wing Hindu organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded a ban on namaz offerings in public places following an incident where three women offered namaz at Pune’s historic Shaniwar Wada. The group has also called on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clarify measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Political row triggered by Shaniwar Wada prayers

A viral video showing Muslim women offering namaz inside Shaniwar Wada sparked controversy after Pune MP Medha Kulkarni carried out a ‘purification ceremony’ at the site, sprinkling gaumutra and performing Shiv Vandana where the prayers were held. Following this, the three women were booked in connection with the incident.

The episode has triggered a major communal debate, with right-wing Hindu organisations condemning namaz at the historic site.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti voices opposition

Kranti Patkar of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said the community will not tolerate namaz being offered at locations associated with Bajirao Peshwa, who expanded the Hindavi Swarajya established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj into the Maratha Empire.

The organisation cited that namaz had previously been offered at Parvati Hill temple and in front of the Ganpati temple at Sarasbaug, and now inside Shaniwar Wada. It demanded that the ASI state steps to prevent a recurrence and called for the demolition of a dargah inside the historic premises, alleging it was unauthorised.

Call for restrictions on public prayers

“Those who previously offered namaz on roads are now moving into temples and heritage sites. If they do not wish to pray in mosques, what are mosques for? They offer namaz on roads, in buses, trains, airplanes, and now in temples and heritage structures. This will not be accepted, and namaz should be banned in all public places except mosques,” said Patkar.

The organisation also expressed gratitude to MP Kulkarni for raising her voice on the issue.