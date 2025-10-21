Sharad Pawar Loyalist, Ex-MLA Rajiv Deshmukh Dies At 55 In Dhule |

Former MLA and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) state vice president Rajiv Deshmukh from Chalisgaon passed away on Tuesday following a severe heart attack. He was 55. Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhule, where he breathed his last.

His death has left a deep void in both local and state political circles.

Deshmukh represented Chalisgaon in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2014. A loyal and trusted aide of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, he was known for his strong grassroots connect and organisational skills.

After Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s rebellion led to a split in the NCP, Deshmukh remained firmly with the Sharad Pawar faction. Recognising his loyalty, he was appointed state vice president of the party.

Party insiders said Deshmukh’s name was under consideration within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance for the post of mayor in the upcoming municipal elections. His sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom across the political fraternity in northern Maharashtra.