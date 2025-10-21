 Sharad Pawar Loyalist, Ex-MLA Rajiv Deshmukh Dies At 55 In Dhule
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSharad Pawar Loyalist, Ex-MLA Rajiv Deshmukh Dies At 55 In Dhule

Sharad Pawar Loyalist, Ex-MLA Rajiv Deshmukh Dies At 55 In Dhule

Former MLA and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) state vice president Rajiv Deshmukh from Chalisgaon passed away on Tuesday following a severe heart attack. He was 55. Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhule, where he breathed his last.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar Loyalist, Ex-MLA Rajiv Deshmukh Dies At 55 In Dhule |

Former MLA and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) state vice president Rajiv Deshmukh from Chalisgaon passed away on Tuesday following a severe heart attack. He was 55. Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhule, where he breathed his last.

His death has left a deep void in both local and state political circles.

Deshmukh represented Chalisgaon in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2009 to 2014. A loyal and trusted aide of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, he was known for his strong grassroots connect and organisational skills.

After Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s rebellion led to a split in the NCP, Deshmukh remained firmly with the Sharad Pawar faction. Recognising his loyalty, he was appointed state vice president of the party.

FPJ Shorts
Vashi Fire: Karani Family Saves Home Amid Blaze In Adjacent Flat
Vashi Fire: Karani Family Saves Home Amid Blaze In Adjacent Flat
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits New Delhi Railway Station For Second Time To Inspect Passenger Facilities Ahead Of Chhath Puja - VIDEO
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits New Delhi Railway Station For Second Time To Inspect Passenger Facilities Ahead Of Chhath Puja - VIDEO
Trump-Putin Meet: White House Dismisses Speculation, Says 'No Plans In Immediate Future'
Trump-Putin Meet: White House Dismisses Speculation, Says 'No Plans In Immediate Future'
Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Worth ₹7.86 Crore
Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Worth ₹7.86 Crore
Read Also
Nashik Police Crackdown: 60 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Face Action, 20 Criminal Cases Filed
article-image

Party insiders said Deshmukh’s name was under consideration within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance for the post of mayor in the upcoming municipal elections. His sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom across the political fraternity in northern Maharashtra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Demands Ban On Namaz In Public Following Shaniwar Wada Incident

Pune News: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Demands Ban On Namaz In Public Following Shaniwar Wada Incident

Nashik: Ambad Police Arrest Father-Son Duo For Illegally Occupying Property, Extortion

Nashik: Ambad Police Arrest Father-Son Duo For Illegally Occupying Property, Extortion

'First Study Zero Tolerance Policy': Nashik Police Warn Politically Connected Offenders

'First Study Zero Tolerance Policy': Nashik Police Warn Politically Connected Offenders

Sharad Pawar Loyalist, Ex-MLA Rajiv Deshmukh Dies At 55 In Dhule

Sharad Pawar Loyalist, Ex-MLA Rajiv Deshmukh Dies At 55 In Dhule

Nashik Police Arrest Londhe Gang's Aide Nikhil Nikumbh; Manhunt For Bhushan Londhe Continues

Nashik Police Arrest Londhe Gang's Aide Nikhil Nikumbh; Manhunt For Bhushan Londhe Continues