'First Study Zero Tolerance Policy': Nashik Police Warn Politically Connected Offenders | Wikipedia

The Nashik Police Commissionerate has issued a stern warning to those attempting to create fear or chaos in society under the guise of political connections, reminding them to “first study the Zero Tolerance Policy.” Police have declared that glorification of criminals through birthday celebrations, social media reels, or public displays will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“No one will escape the eyes of the Nashik Police,” the Commissionerate stated, cautioning office-bearers and supporters who have been enjoying so-called political protection.

A citywide containment operation, launched in early October, has already seen action against hotel owners, habitual drinkers, and criminals with political links. Police said this “hospitality” will continue through the festive season. “Maintain law and order in the city, or be prepared for a welcome in the Crime Branch,” the Commissionerate warned.

The police have also booked self-proclaimed activists and several local leaders from the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and other political parties for allegedly flaunting criminal influence through social media reels and banners. The crackdown has created unease among those previously shielded by political patronage.

Officials have appealed to citizens and officers not to bow to any political pressure. “If any leader, office-bearer, or individual tries to interfere or exert influence, the matter should be reported directly to the Commissionerate,” police said.

Nashik has witnessed a rise in criminal activity in recent months, prompting the Commissionerate to launch a focused drive targeting political figures with criminal backgrounds. Recent incidents such as the Vise Mala firing, the Satpur hotel shooting, and several extortion cases have compelled the police to intensify surveillance on politically backed criminals.

Declaring Nashik a “fortress of law,” the Commissionerate said criminals will find “no shelter” in the city. Citizens have largely welcomed the crackdown and have urged police to continue strong measures to preserve law and order.