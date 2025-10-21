Nashik Police Crackdown: 60 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Face Action, 20 Criminal Cases Filed

Representational Picture | Pinterest

After targeting habitual offenders and criminal elements, Nashik Police have now turned their attention to undisciplined and criminally inclined auto-rickshaw drivers. In a special drive conducted by the traffic branch, action was taken against 60 drivers in a single day, with 20 criminal cases registered.

According to officials, several instances of traffic violations and public nuisance were found to involve rickshaw drivers. Consequently, cases have been filed under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The crackdown, conducted on Oct 20, led to the seizure of 60 rickshaws. Police said the operation followed frequent citizen complaints about reckless driving, misbehaviour, and rule violations, especially after 7pm. Some drivers were also found operating under the influence of alcohol.

Acting on these complaints, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik instructed Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Kiridhika CM to initiate strict checking drives across major city roads. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners Sudhakar Suradkar and Advita Shinde, with seven traffic units and special teams from 13 police stations participating.

Habitual offenders among truck and taxi drivers are also under the scanner, with police conducting surprise checks and registering criminal cases on the spot.

Strict warnings and summons issued

During the operation, police verified the Aadhaar details of more than 60 rickshaw drivers, issued stern warnings, and obtained their signatures on summons letters before releasing their vehicles.

Police stations, including Nashik Road, Panchavati, Sarkarwada, Ambad, Deolali Camp, and Mumbai Naka, played a key role in the drive. Officials said similar surprise checks will continue in the coming days to ensure order on city roads.