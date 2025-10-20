 Pune: Owner Unleashes German Shepherd On Child; Dog Bites Boy In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari MIDC - VIDEOS
Pune: Owner Unleashes German Shepherd On Child; Dog Bites Boy In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari MIDC - VIDEOS

According to available details, the incident happened on Saturday in the Swarajya Nagari area near Bhosari MIDC. In the video, it can be seen that children are playing on society's premises. The dog owner was walking his shepherd dog with a leash bound to it

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Owner Unleashes German Shepherd On Child; Dog Bites Boy In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari MIDC - VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shocking footage has come forward in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari MIDC area, where a German shepherd owner unleashed their dog on a child, and the child was bitten by the dog. The video of this was shot, and since then, it has gone viral on social media.

Watch Videos:

According to available details, the incident happened on Saturday in the Swarajya Nagari area near Bhosari MIDC. In the video, it can be seen that children are playing on society's premises. The dog owner was walking his shepherd dog with a leash bound to it. Out of nowhere, the dog was unleashed by the owner, and the canine charged towards the innocent kids, who were just playing by themselves.

The video shows how, upon the release of the dog, panic ensued, and the kids scattered everywhere, running. The dog chased one of the kids and bit him on the leg.

The housing society residents have expressed their anger and are demanding strict action and swift justice. Meanwhile, netizens have reacted strongly too, as video proof is enough for them. The German Shepherd owner, currently unidentified, is accused of deliberately unleashing the dog so it bites the playing kids.

The incident happened within the limits of the MIDC Bhosari Police Station. Station in charge Sr PI Ganesh Jamdar told The Free Press Journal, "The area of Swarajya Nagari falls under our police station. No official complaint has reached the police station. We will contact victims, and if they have a complaint, we will register."

