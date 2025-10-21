 Rajyog Foundation & Rotary Club Distribute Faral Kits To Thousands In Beed This Diwali
Rajyog Foundation & Rotary Club Distribute Faral Kits To Thousands In Beed This Diwali

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Beed: Diwali celebrations in Beed turned brighter for thousands of families this year as Rajyog Foundation and the Rotary Club of Beed Midtown jointly organised a large-scale distribution drive of faral and festive essentials for the underprivileged.

As part of this annual social initiative, conducted selflessly for the past nine years, thousands of needy families, differently abled citizens, and residents of various old-age homes and orphanages across Beed district received Diwali faral kits. This year, the drive also extended support to families affected by recent floods and heavy rains in the region.

About 15 charitable institutions benefited from the initiative, including Pasaydan Project (Dhekanmoha), Aapla Parivar (Neknoor), Late Gopinathrao Munde Old Age Home (Ghatsawali), Shantivan (Arvi), Sevashram (Brahmangaon Yelamb), Aajol Parivar (Rakshasbhuvan, Shirur Kasar), Kamdhenu Old Age Home (Kolwadi), Infant Ashram (Pali), Adivasi Samikaran, Sahara Balgram (Gevrai), Sneh Savali (Ram Nagar), and Nivara Balgruh (Sautada).

Beneficiaries also included residents of Jivhala Shelter for the Homeless (Beed), Rotary Annachatra (Dattamandir), families supported by the Vihan Project suffering from chronic illness, crematorium workers at Mondha Road’s Amardham, and members of the transgender community.

The event was attended by Shubham Dhoot, president of Rajyog Foundation; Rahul Bora, president of Rotary Club of Beed Midtown; Prakash Konka, secretary; and several dignitaries, including Dr Surendra Bajaj, Rajesh Bamb, Santosh Tawani, Suryakant Mahajan, Sanjay Gupta, Jitendra Bora, Vishakha Suryawanshi, Sarvadnya Joshi, Sudhir Yewale, Nitin Bhosale, Shubham Katangale, Rishabh Waghmare, Girish Mundada, Dr Vaibhav Kothekar, Sagar Wahul, Rajdeep Dhoot, Meghraj Jagdale, Sanket Karwa, Vaibhav Jadhav, Mukund Trimukhe, Abhijit Awhad, and Omkar Bobade.

The initiative once again highlighted Beed’s enduring spirit of compassion and collective service, ensuring that the joy and warmth of Diwali reached every corner of the community.

