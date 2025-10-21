‘Punekars vs Outsiders’ Clash Erupts As City Empties During Diwali - What’s The Debate?

Tilak Road, usually bustling with evening traffic, stands unusually deserted at 8:30 pm on Monday | X I @pnqiad

Pune: Currently with Diwali celebrations ongoing across the district, Pune is a bit quieter and calmer than usual. The majority of the district's migrant population have gone to their native place. With the city getting its yearly change of vibe, currently, social media is divided into two parts. Well, perhaps three.

First are the type of people who hate outsiders and claim they made this city unlivable. Second are the outsiders themselves who defend their behaviour and curse the city and its native population. The third are the people whose opinion is unknown, as they decide to stay quiet in fear of getting cancelled or worse, try to be diplomatic.

How Did The Pune & Outsider Equation Begin?

Traditionally, since the pre-independence era, Pune has been an educational hub, often being called the Oxford of the East. After the 1990s, with areas like Hinjawadi and Kharadi developing with Information Technology (IT) Parks, people from across the country started coming here.

Traditionally, people used to come here on a temporary basis, but the same Pune in the last few decades started providing lifelong commitment to people as folks found employment. People from all over the country shift to Pune for education or employment with IT hubs, industries, and companies in areas like the cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kharadi, Hinjawadi, Chakan, Bhosari, Talegaon Dabhade, and others.

With this thing being recent and Punekars being proud of their culture and status, the Punekars vs Outsiders clash can be seen on social media every now and then. People who came to Pune in the pre-pre-independence era or whose families have been living here for decades call themselves the real ‘Punekars’. Meanwhile, people who have shifted here recently or aren't permanent residents here are often referred to as outsiders.

Residents have also reported that some of the people who shifted here a few generations back have gone on to say they are Punekars only in their desperate bid for acceptance. To hide their roots, they are the ones most vocal on social media, say the locals. The general perception among the Punekars is that outsiders don't respect the city, and the city's problems grew as the outside population began growing. Meanwhile, a general perception among the outsiders can be seen: that they are not welcoming and are often rude to people not native to Pune.

How Did The Social Media War Begin?

Recently, the transport and travel within the country have improved a lot. With an airport, railway junction, and quality bus service for interstate transport in Pune, many people started going to their native places for festivals like Diwali, Ganeshotsav, and others, where consecutive days of holiday are guaranteed.

Reels and posts started surfacing on social media about this. At first, people expressed surprise at how Pune can be so peaceful with no traffic and all. However, netizens were quick to grasp this trend and said it's the 'outsiders' going back temporarily.

Extreme versions of this debate include the usage of words like "outsiders ruined Pune; our Pune was originally great" or calling outsiders with terms like 'trash' and 'garbage', which made this debate become a full-fledged social media war. Outsiders didn't budge either; they started disrespecting the city as a whole and the native population and started giving them stereotypes.

Punekars Say Respect For The City Is Necessary

The Free Press Journal spoke to a variety of people regarding this current social media war. A common thing found in all the interactions and opinions shared by 'Punekars' was that respect for the city and its culture is important.

Suryakant Talwalkar (47, Katraj) said, "My family has lived in the city since the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I feel I'm a true Punekar in all senses. The only concern I have about the migrant population is the resulting overcrowding and its effect. But expecting the old Pune to come back is naivety, as the city is growing, and these people are the ones growing it. However, rather than cursing these people, I think the government should work and provide services so everyone can be happy."

Advait Joshi (28, Guruwar Nagar) said, "My family had a wada in Guruwar Peth, but we developed it in 2005. I think my family must have been living here since the pre-independence era. I have never really thought about it. In my opinion, the hate against outsiders is forced. The hate is somewhat justified for non-Marathi people, but some local people curse Marathi people too. It should not happen. I think everyone who respects the city and its people deserves respect. To be honest, I have noticed that the most vocal about Punekar pride are the people whose family shifted here a few decades back. They are insecure."

Sudarshan Bhosale (61, Kothrud) said, "Pune was not like this. It was a great city before the 90s. Outsiders coming here ruined the city. This should change. The migration is uncontrolled, and someone should control it. If this continues to go on like this, the city will be ruined."

'We Never Felt Welcomed': Outsiders

Piyush Khot (21, Hyderabad) said, "I was in Pune for three years for education. I never had friends who were originally from the city itself. I made friends who were outsiders like me, too. A little interaction with the natives here was enough to tell me the hate they have for us. But all they do is just talk. No need to fear them or care about them. Live your life. If you stop caring about their feelings, you can enjoy living in Pune."

Karan Pawar (25, Sangli), who currently lives in Pune for a job, said, "People say we ruined Pune by coming from outside, but it was already in ruins. The infrastructure and law and order of the city are below par. Local people think they are smart, but they cannot change the landscape of their city. Any development of Pune that has happened is due to outsiders like us. If we don't come, there will be no development. If I get a job anywhere except Pune, I won't waste a second and just accept it."

Dadasaheb Shinde (33, Barshi) said, "I have lived in Pune for the last decade. I am a native of Solapur district. My experience with Punekars is good. I have never experienced any bad treatment from them. I consider myself a humble person. I am grateful to this city for the chance it gave me."

Where Is This Heading?

Many people feel this is the peak of this debate. With migration rates higher than ever and social media giving everybody a platform to speak, the social media exchanges have caught everybody's eye. However, both people and trend analysis experts believe soon this debate will soon die down. They, however, do fear that, during such events like Diwali, these debates keep on recurring. Only time will tell what happens next, noted a citizen, who preferred to be anonymous, as they are diplomatic when it comes to the Punekars vs Outsiders debate.