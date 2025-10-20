 Pune: PMC Suspends Two Engineers For Allowing Illegal Building Extension In Baner
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended two engineers, namely, Junior Engineer Shubhangi Tarukmare and Deputy Engineer Sandeep Misal over allegations of allowing unauthorised construction beyond the approved plan in the Baner area.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended two engineers, namely, Junior Engineer Shubhangi Tarukmare and Deputy Engineer Sandeep Misal over allegations of allowing unauthorised construction beyond the approved plan in the Baner area.

According to PMC’s General Administration Department, the suspension order was issued following an internal inquiry that revealed serious lapses in supervision.

The case pertains to property No. 216, H. No. 6 in Baner, where construction work on the seventh floor continued despite the building plan being approved only up to a lower level. The department found that the engineers failed to act against the illegal extension and even submitted the proposal without proper verification of the property owner’s details.

The suspension has been carried out under Section 56(2)(f) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. An official investigation has been initiated to determine the extent of negligence and possible collusion. Both officers have been relieved of their duties until the completion of the inquiry.

PMC Commissioner ordered that further proceedings against the suspended officials will not be initiated without prior approval from his office. The concerned department heads have been instructed to update the employees’ service records accordingly.

This action comes as part of the civic body’s ongoing crackdown on unauthorized constructions.

