For 15 Years, Pune Mandal’s ‘Ek Diva’ Initiative Brings Diwali Joy To Society’s Marginalised

For many underprivileged sections of society, celebrating the Diwali festival is just a dream. With the spirit of bringing happiness and light to the lives of these sections, the Sainath Mandal Trust in Pune's Budhwar Peth has been continuously celebrating the 'Ek Diva Vanchitkankarita' initiative for the last 15 years.

This mandal is working with love and responsibility to bring the joy of Diwali to disabled and special children, migrant workers, the Katkari community, as well as students who have come from far away for education. Under this initiative, various social works are carried out in collaboration with other mandals.

Under the slogan "Don't ask for help, give an opportunity," the trust encourages disabled and special children by purchasing items made by them. The main objective of this initiative is to provide a market for their artworks and inspire them to live with self-respect, said Piyush Shah, head of the trust.

Every year, snacks are distributed to Katkari and Koli families in Bhor, Velhe and Mulshi areas. Along with this, neglected employees like guards in schools and sanitary workers are honoured with sweets boxes and Diwali gift cards.

The trust tries to bring the joy of the festival to every section of society. Apart from this, the board has maintained the tradition of celebrating Diwali with affection along with the labour camps. The trust distributes Diwali snacks, visits elderly labourers and consoles the families of deceased labourers by giving them lamps.

This mandal has tried to bring about positive change in society through many initiatives, like honouring Swachhata Lakshmi and preserving culture through cow worship. In the last 15 years, this initiative of "Ek Diva" for the underprivileged has been a real joy in sharing the light of the true meaning of Diwali with every person in society.