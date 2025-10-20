Dhule: Shindkheda To Become Smart City By 2030, Says Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal | X

Dhule's Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal on Sunday announced that Shindkheda will be developed into a smart city within the next five years. He was speaking after performing the foundation stone ceremony for Phase 2 of the Shindkheda City Water Supply Scheme under the Maharashtra State Golden Jubilee Urban Development Campaign.

Rawal said a water supply scheme worth Rs 21 crore had earlier been approved for Shindkheda, followed by its expansion under Phase 2. The project, he said, would help resolve the city’s long-standing water issues and ensure regular supply to all households.

“Instructions have been issued to complete this project at the earliest. Under Phase 1, a modern jackwell was built on the banks of the Tapi river at Sukawad, from where the main pipeline has been laid directly to Shindkheda. This has ensured a stable and uninterrupted water supply,” Rawal said.

He added that a modern water purification plant had also been installed, along with two water storage tanks and a 72km-long pipeline network. “We are committed to the comprehensive development of Shindkheda. Under Phase 2, solar plants, additional water tanks, and tap connections for 2,000 houses will be implemented. Roads damaged during earlier pipeline work will also be repaired. This will permanently solve the water problem faced by residents,” he added.

Read Also Maharashtra Reports First Monkeypox Case; Patient From Saudi Arabia Tests Positive In Dhule

Present on the occasion were Dondaicha Agricultural Produce Market Committee chairman Narayan Patil, former Zilla Parishad vice-president Mahavir Singh Rawal, former chairman Jijabrao Patil, former ZP chairman Pankaj Kadam, Sanjivani Sisode, Devidas Borse, DS Girase, former mayor Rajni Wankhede, Meera Patil, Dr Ravindra Desale, former deputy mayor Prakash Desale, Deepak Desale, Sanjay Kumar Mahajan, and Chief Officer Shrikant Fagnekar.