 Nashik: Ex-BJP Corporator Sangeeta Gaikwad Joins Shiv Sena (UBT) Ahead Of Civic Polls
Gaikwad, along with her husband and builder Hemant, formally entered the party by tying the traditional Shiv Bandhan in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
In a political setback for the BJP during the festive season, former corporator Sangeeta Gaikwad from Nashik Road joined the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) on Monday. She, along with her husband and builder Hemant Gaikwad, formally entered the party by tying the traditional Shiv Bandhan in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The induction ceremony was held at Matoshree, the Thackeray residence in Mumbai. Addressing the gathering, Mr Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the ruling alliance over alleged “vote theft,” claiming that his party had caught both the “stolen votes and the vote thieves.” He also announced that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would soon hold a public rally in Nashik.

article-image

The event was attended by Nashik co-contact chief Datta Gaikwad and city chief Prathamesh Gite.

Political observers believe the Gaikwad couple’s entry could alter local dynamics ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. The move is being seen as a morale boost for the Thackeray faction in Nashik, where it has been seeking to strengthen its base.

