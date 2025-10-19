 Minister Gulabrao Patil Inaugurates Women-Led Businesses Under 'Lakhpati Didi' In Jalgaon
The grand inauguration ceremony of 16 small industries in Nashirabad-Bhadli Budruk ward was held with great enthusiasm in line with the “Livelihood Development and Social Justice” component of the initiatives being implemented under the Mukhyamantri Samriddhi Panchayat Raj Mission.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
The ambitious scheme “Lakhpati Didi” is being implemented for women in all self-help groups in the district through the District Rural Development Mechanism, Jalgaon and Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Improvement Mission (UMED) under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department of the Government of Maharashtra. Its main objective is to provide employment opportunities to women, increase their financial income, make them self-reliant and improve their standard of living.

The grand inauguration ceremony of 16 small industries in Nashirabad-Bhadli Budruk ward was held with great enthusiasm in line with the “Livelihood Development and Social Justice” component of the initiatives being implemented under the Mukhyamantri Samriddhi Panchayat Raj Mission from 17 September 2025 to 31 December 2025.

This grand program was inaugurated by Gulabrao Raghunath Patil, Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation, Maharashtra State and Guardian Minister, Jalgaon.

In the program, women's self-help groups from various villages inaugurated sarees and ladies' garments, organic vegetables, tailoring and fashion designing, grocery and dairy businesses, beauty parlours, bangle businesses, chaat businesses, farsan and sweet marts, photo studios, etc.

During the program, the Guardian Minister congratulated the women and praised their courage, hard work and self-reliance. Attractive stalls of Diwali snacks and decorative items prepared by women from the villages of Nimgaon Budruk, Beli, Jalgaon Khurd, Bhadli Bu, Kandari, Raipur, Nashirabad in the Nashirabad-Bhadli Bu ward were also set up at the ceremony.

This initiative was implemented under the guidance of Ward Coordinator  Hemangi Kishor Tokekar. Financial assistance was provided to women in self-help groups to start small industries through the bank linkage component of the UMED campaign, as well as working capital, community investment fund, personal industry loan assistance, PMFME scheme etc. Apart from this, skill development training was provided to the women, so that they can further expand their businesses.

The program was attended by Raju Lokhande, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Jalgaon, Sarla Patil, Group Development Officer, Panchayat Samiti Jalgaon, and Hareshwar Bhoi, District Campaign Manager, Ravindra Suryavanshi, Taluka Campaign Manager; Hemangi Tokekar, Ward Coordinator, and other dignitaries. The program was introduced by  Ravindra Suryavanshi, moderated by  Hemangi Tokekar, and the vote of thanks was presented by  Pramila Sapkale.

Initiatives in Jalgaon too: 30 stalls inaugurated

In collaboration with the District Rural Development Agency, Jalgaon and Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Enhancement Mission (UMED), 30 stalls of various attractive items such as Diwali snacks, decorative items, handicrafts, etc. prepared by women from self-help groups in the district were inaugurated by Minister Gulabrao Patil, Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation, Maharashtra State and Guardian Minister, Jalgaon on Saturday. Rohan Ghuge, District Collector, Jalgaon, was present as the chairman of the program.

Raju Lokhande, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Jalgaon, Sarla Patil, Group Development Officer, Panchayat Samiti, Jalgaon, as well as Hareshwar Bhoi, District Campaign Manager, Jalgaon and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Through this initiative, women from self-help groups in the district have an opportunity to provide a market for their products, and on the backdrop of Diwali, local and traditional items made by women are receiving a spontaneous response from the citizens.

