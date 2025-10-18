Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Assaults Wife Over Character Suspicion; Attempts To Murder In-Laws Who Intervened

Pimpri Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man was beating his wife, suspecting her of infidelity, in Pimpri's Vidya Nagar area on Thursday late at night. When the woman's cousin and mother tried to intervene, they were attacked by the enraged man. A case regarding this was filed on Friday at the Pimpri Police Station.

Seema Vijay Teli (40, Chinchwad) has reported the incident to the Pimpri Police Station. Her nephew Aditya Deepak Teli and daughter Puja Kamble have been injured. Police have arrested Ashish Raju Kamble (24, Chinchwad).

According to police reports, the accused Kamble used to beat his wife often. For some past days, the accused suspected his wife's affair and repeatedly harassed her. On Thursday, the situation got out of control. The wife had started living with her parents, as the accused used to constantly beat her, explained the police.

A police official said, "On Friday, the accused arrived at the complainant's home, reportedly intoxicated. There, he started questioning his wife again and asked her to come home with him. She refused, and he started attacking. He had a knife in his hand."

After that, when the accused started to get out of control, the wife's mother and cousin tried to intervene. The accused tried to chase them off with a knife and even attacked them with his hand. All this caused chaos, and neighbours started coming in. The accused threatened all the neighbours, saying, "I'm a bhai of this area. If you come and intervene, I will kill you too!" After that, he went away.

Pimpri Police arrested him on Friday, and the accused is in police custody. Meanwhile, the injured trio is stable and has undergone treatment. PSI Bharat Ware from Pimpri Police Station is investigating the matter further.