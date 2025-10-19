Pune Crime: Burglars From Rajasthan & MP Used Google Maps To Target Housing Societies; Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Crime Branch of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has arrested two notorious history sheeters for burglaries, officials announced on Saturday. Their unique strategy involved doing a recce and determining their target location with the help of Google Maps. Stolen items worth Rs 3.60 lakh have been recovered from them.

Crime Branch Unit 4 Team | Sourced

The action was taken by Crime Branch Unit 4. Anand Singh Parvat Singh Sardar (22, Rajasthan) and Gurudeep Anand Singh Siglikar (20, Madhya Pradesh) have been arrested. They have been booked at Sangvi Police Station.

DCP (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, "On 29th September, a theft was reported in the Old Sangvi area. The thieves had stolen gold and silver jewellery. Unit 4 started a parallel investigation. Led by PI Arvind Pawar, over 120 CCTV footages were checked, and the accused were tracked. Police Constable Prashant Syed's technical analysis helped in knowing that the accused had fled to Dungarpur in Rajasthan and Ratlam in MP."

PSIs Bharat Gosavi and Mayuresh Salunkhe and constables Mohammad Gaus Nadaf, Kunal Shinde, and Ravi Pawar went and arrested the duo from Dungarpur and Ratlam. They were produced in court, and their police custody was secured.

DCP Pawar said, "Stolen valuables worth Rs 360,000 were recovered. The motorcycle stolen from the limits of Pimpri Police Station, which they used in a crime, was also seized. These accused are notorious history sheeters. They used to come from MP and Rajasthan via bus and then use Google Maps to determine locations. After that, they used to break in and escape."