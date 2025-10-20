Pune: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Stages Hunger Strike In Dehu, Demands Complete Loan Waiver For Maharashtra Farmers - VIDEOS | X I @RRPSpeaks

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has started protests in Pune's Dehu Gaon area, demanding a complete waiver of loans for farmers in Maharashtra from Monday morning. He will be doing a one-day hunger strike targeted at getting help to farmers of Maharashtra.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MLA Pawar was joined by Hari Bhakt Parayan (HBP) Datta Maharaj Donhe Patil, who heads the NCP-SP's Warkari Front. The protest began at 9 AM near the main gate of Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu Gaon. Pawar took the blessings of Sant Tukoba Maharaj and started the protest.

Throughout the hunger strike, the protesters were seen chanting Lord Vitthala's name and singing abhangas and keertans by famous Maharashtra saints.

What Is The Loan Waiver Issue In Maharashtra?

Many farmers in Maharashtra take crop loans from banks and informal sources. When things go wrong due to things like drought, erratic rains, crop failure, input cost spikes, and others, they struggle to repay. Historically, during these times, the Maharashtra State Government has announced relief of some sort. However, despite floods and torrential rains across Maharashtra, no help has been announced by the incumbent government yet, alleges Pawar.

Opposition parties, including NCP-SP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Indian National Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and others in Maharashtra, have constantly demanded this full loan waiver for farmers. However, the government states that a full loan waiver is not possible. They cite that until December 31, 2024, outstanding agricultural loans in Maharashtra were reported at Rs 263,203 crore.

Rohit Pawar's Agitation

Speaking about the agitation on X (formerly Twitter), MLA Rohit Pawar said how Saint Tukaram himself submerged the loan records from his father's moneylending ledgers into the Indrayani River, thereby forgiving the debts of the people. "Tukaram Maharaj is also known as the first to waive farmers' loans," said Pawar.

Pawar continued, saying, "Today, the farmers of the state are completely devastated due to excessive rainfall. Even though the homes of the ministers and MLAs in the government are shining brightly for Diwali, the farmer is not even in a position to light a lamp at his doorstep. This is why their houses are currently in darkness. To dispel the darkness from his house and let them see a ray of hope for survival, it is absolutely essential today to remove the noose of debt hanging around his neck."

"However, despite this, the government is not taking the decision to waive the loans. Therefore, to awaken this government, which is wearing blinkers and intoxicated with power, the Warkari wing of the NCP-SP held a hunger strike on Monday. We hope that this government will now at least have the good sense to waive the farmers' loans. We prayed at the feet of Tukobaraya that they be granted this wisdom."