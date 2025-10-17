 Nashik Jail Initiative Offers Inmates 'Opportunity To Rebuild Their Lives,' Says Collector Ayush Prasad
The items crafted by the inmates are of excellent quality, beautiful, and truly commendable. The exhibition and sale of these handmade products is an innovative initiative that encourages and showcases their artistic talents, stated Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
At the Diwali Fair held in Nashik Road Central Jail, the District Collector inaugurated the exhibition and sales centre of products made by the inmates. Speaking on the occasion, he praised the creativity and efforts of the prisoners. Present at the event were Superintendent of Jail Aruna Mugutrao, Prison Officers V. Gujarathi, Deputy Superintendents Sachin Chikhane and Prakash Pardeshi, along with the families of the inmates.

District Collector Prasad remarked that the goods made by the inmates symbolise a new opportunity for them to rebuild their lives. He appealed to citizens to purchase these products in large numbers, thereby supporting the inmates’ reintegration into society and giving them a second chance at life.

In her introductory address, Superintendent Mugutrao provided details about the various rehabilitation and skill-development initiatives conducted for inmates inside the prison, along with information about the production and sale of prison-made goods.

The exhibition featured a wide range of inmate-made items, including lamps (diyas), decorative lights, iron lamp stands, wooden cupboards, miniature bullock carts, benches, chairs, iron cots, bakery products, and sky lanterns (akash kandil).

Nashik Jail Initiative Offers Inmates 'Opportunity To Rebuild Their Lives,' Says Collector Ayush...

