Attention! Pune Metro Services To Be Available Only Till 6 PM On Laxmi Pujan | File Photo

On Laxmi Pujan (Tuesday, October 21), Pune Metro will run only from 6 am till 6 pm. Normally, it runs from 6 am to 11 pm.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pune Metro officials announced, "Important Notice for Passengers! Tuesday, 21st October 2025, on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan, Pune Metro services will operate on both corridors from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm."

"Passengers are requested to take note of this while planning their journey," they added.

Guards To Assist Elderly, Disabled & First-Time Passengers

Due to the lack of a platform ticket system for relatives in the Pune Metro, many people faced difficulties boarding their senior citizen or differently-abled family members on the metro train. However, the Metro administration has recently made this assistance available through the guards. To safely board senior citizens, differently-abled, and new passengers on the metro, their relatives now only need to inform the guard present at the entrance. The guard will then personally supervise and assist those passengers.

Commuters complained that, because there was no platform ticket system, relatives were forced to purchase a full journey ticket. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) administration has taken a positive decision regarding this matter. Maha Metro has guaranteed direct assistance to passengers through the guards. By providing special facilities for the convenience of senior citizens, the differently-abled, and young children, their travel will become easier and safer.

A Maha Metro official explained, "To resolve this issue, this service has been started for senior citizens and differently-abled people through the guards. The concerned guard safely seats the senior and differently-abled passenger on the metro. After noting the passenger's destination, the guard at the destination station is informed. Accordingly, the guard at the destination station safely escorts the passenger out."