Diwali 2025: Beed Markets Flooded With Shoppers As Traffic Jams & Parking Chaos Persist

Beed Markets Flooded With Shoppers This Diwali As Traffic Jams & Parking Chaos Persist

Beed: The festive spirit swept through Beed throughout last weekend and early Monday, as thousands of shoppers thronged the city’s markets to buy Diwali goods. Over the past week, heavy crowds have been seen on Subhash Road, New Bhaji Mandi, DP Road, Dhondipura, and Mondha, transforming these commercial stretches into bustling hubs of activity.

However, the shopping rush has once again exposed Beed’s persistent parking problem. The city’s roads, many built five to ten decades ago, were not designed to handle today’s vehicle load. In earlier times, most shoppers visited on foot, but rising vehicle ownership has led to almost everyone arriving by two- or four-wheeler.

With few shops providing dedicated parking spaces, vehicles are being parked haphazardly along the roads, choking traffic and causing long jams. The congestion is particularly severe in the main market areas, where movement slows to a crawl during peak hours.

Local police have been making continuous efforts to regulate traffic, but the sheer volume of vehicles has made the task increasingly difficult. Authorities have urged citizens to follow traffic rules and park responsibly, while traders are being encouraged to arrange separate parking spaces for customers.

Residents have called for long-term solutions, including organised parking facilities, to prevent the annual gridlock that mars the festive season. Similar traffic chaos has also been reported from tehsil towns and larger villages across the district.