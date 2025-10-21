 Diwali 2025: Beed Markets Flooded With Shoppers As Traffic Jams & Parking Chaos Persist
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDiwali 2025: Beed Markets Flooded With Shoppers As Traffic Jams & Parking Chaos Persist

Diwali 2025: Beed Markets Flooded With Shoppers As Traffic Jams & Parking Chaos Persist

The city’s roads, many built five to ten decades ago, were not designed to handle today’s vehicle load

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Beed Markets Flooded With Shoppers This Diwali As Traffic Jams & Parking Chaos Persist | FPJ Photo

Beed: The festive spirit swept through Beed throughout last weekend and early Monday, as thousands of shoppers thronged the city’s markets to buy Diwali goods. Over the past week, heavy crowds have been seen on Subhash Road, New Bhaji Mandi, DP Road, Dhondipura, and Mondha, transforming these commercial stretches into bustling hubs of activity.

However, the shopping rush has once again exposed Beed’s persistent parking problem. The city’s roads, many built five to ten decades ago, were not designed to handle today’s vehicle load. In earlier times, most shoppers visited on foot, but rising vehicle ownership has led to almost everyone arriving by two- or four-wheeler.

With few shops providing dedicated parking spaces, vehicles are being parked haphazardly along the roads, choking traffic and causing long jams. The congestion is particularly severe in the main market areas, where movement slows to a crawl during peak hours.

Read Also
Pune: Speeding Car Kills Milkman Near Raheja Vista Reserve In NIBM Annexe Area; Residents Demand...
article-image

Local police have been making continuous efforts to regulate traffic, but the sheer volume of vehicles has made the task increasingly difficult. Authorities have urged citizens to follow traffic rules and park responsibly, while traders are being encouraged to arrange separate parking spaces for customers.

FPJ Shorts
Speed Of 100 Km/H, Stress After Cricket Loss: What Caused Prayagraj Jaguar Car Crash? - VIDEO
Speed Of 100 Km/H, Stress After Cricket Loss: What Caused Prayagraj Jaguar Car Crash? - VIDEO
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Kerala For 4-Day Official Visit
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Kerala For 4-Day Official Visit
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Feature Cameo By Bill Gates In Special Episode? VIRAL Video Hints At His Virtual Appearance
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Feature Cameo By Bill Gates In Special Episode? VIRAL Video Hints At His Virtual Appearance
Diwali 2025: Mumbai's MMR Sees Festive Trade Cross ₹70,000 Crore As India’s Sales Hit Record ₹6.05 Lakh Crore
Diwali 2025: Mumbai's MMR Sees Festive Trade Cross ₹70,000 Crore As India’s Sales Hit Record ₹6.05 Lakh Crore

Residents have called for long-term solutions, including organised parking facilities, to prevent the annual gridlock that mars the festive season. Similar traffic chaos has also been reported from tehsil towns and larger villages across the district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Police Arrest Londhe Gang's Aide Nikhil Nikumbh; Manhunt For Bhushan Londhe Continues

Nashik Police Arrest Londhe Gang's Aide Nikhil Nikumbh; Manhunt For Bhushan Londhe Continues

Rajyog Foundation & Rotary Club Distribute Faral Kits To Thousands In Beed This Diwali

Rajyog Foundation & Rotary Club Distribute Faral Kits To Thousands In Beed This Diwali

Nashik's E-Bus Service Set For January Launch; 50 Buses In First Phase

Nashik's E-Bus Service Set For January Launch; 50 Buses In First Phase

Election Tension Rises As Mahayuti Alliance Faces Seat-Sharing Disputes Ahead Of Polls In...

Election Tension Rises As Mahayuti Alliance Faces Seat-Sharing Disputes Ahead Of Polls In...

Diwali 2025: Beed Markets Flooded With Shoppers As Traffic Jams & Parking Chaos Persist

Diwali 2025: Beed Markets Flooded With Shoppers As Traffic Jams & Parking Chaos Persist