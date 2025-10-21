 Election Tension Rises As Mahayuti Alliance Faces Seat-Sharing Disputes Ahead Of Polls In Maharashtra's Hingoli
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneElection Tension Rises As Mahayuti Alliance Faces Seat-Sharing Disputes Ahead Of Polls In Maharashtra's Hingoli

Election Tension Rises As Mahayuti Alliance Faces Seat-Sharing Disputes Ahead Of Polls In Maharashtra's Hingoli

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), and the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar group), have both begun preparations for the elections

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Mahayuti Alliance | ANI

Hingoli: With local body elections drawing near, the political atmosphere in Hingoli has turned tense as differences within the ruling Mahayuti alliance have begun to surface. The prabhag draft, zilla parishad chairperson and members’ reservation draws, and municipal council president and members’ lists have already been declared. The model code of conduct is expected to be announced within the next few days.

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), and the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar group), have both begun preparations for the elections.

Amid these developments, cracks within the Mahayuti have started to show. Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA Santosh Bangar indicated that if the party is dissatisfied with the BJP over seat-sharing arrangements, it may contest the elections in Hingoli district independently. “We have informed the chief minister and both deputy chief ministers about our stand. We are considering contesting alone so that local candidates get a fair chance,” Bangar said.

Read Also
Pune: Blaze Destroys Over 50 Electric Vehicles In Garve Bajaj Showroom In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad -...
article-image

Responding to this, BJP district president Gajananrao Ghuge stated that if discussions among senior Mahayuti leaders fail to yield a consensus on seat distribution, the BJP will be prepared to field its own candidates independently, as per directions from the party’s top leadership. The NCP (Ajit Pawar group) has so far refrained from commenting on the matter.

FPJ Shorts
Speed Of 100 Km/H, Stress After Cricket Loss: What Caused Prayagraj Jaguar Car Crash? - VIDEO
Speed Of 100 Km/H, Stress After Cricket Loss: What Caused Prayagraj Jaguar Car Crash? - VIDEO
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Kerala For 4-Day Official Visit
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Kerala For 4-Day Official Visit
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Feature Cameo By Bill Gates In Special Episode? VIRAL Video Hints At His Virtual Appearance
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 To Feature Cameo By Bill Gates In Special Episode? VIRAL Video Hints At His Virtual Appearance
Diwali 2025: Mumbai's MMR Sees Festive Trade Cross ₹70,000 Crore As India’s Sales Hit Record ₹6.05 Lakh Crore
Diwali 2025: Mumbai's MMR Sees Festive Trade Cross ₹70,000 Crore As India’s Sales Hit Record ₹6.05 Lakh Crore

Meanwhile, the Mahavikas Aghadi parties have indicated that they intend to contest the elections jointly. District presidents of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar group) have confirmed that their campaign strategies will align with the Aghadi’s unified plan. With election preparations underway, the political temperature, particularly in the rural belt, has begun to rise sharply.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Police Arrest Londhe Gang's Aide Nikhil Nikumbh; Manhunt For Bhushan Londhe Continues

Nashik Police Arrest Londhe Gang's Aide Nikhil Nikumbh; Manhunt For Bhushan Londhe Continues

Rajyog Foundation & Rotary Club Distribute Faral Kits To Thousands In Beed This Diwali

Rajyog Foundation & Rotary Club Distribute Faral Kits To Thousands In Beed This Diwali

Nashik's E-Bus Service Set For January Launch; 50 Buses In First Phase

Nashik's E-Bus Service Set For January Launch; 50 Buses In First Phase

Election Tension Rises As Mahayuti Alliance Faces Seat-Sharing Disputes Ahead Of Polls In...

Election Tension Rises As Mahayuti Alliance Faces Seat-Sharing Disputes Ahead Of Polls In...

Diwali 2025: Beed Markets Flooded With Shoppers As Traffic Jams & Parking Chaos Persist

Diwali 2025: Beed Markets Flooded With Shoppers As Traffic Jams & Parking Chaos Persist