Floods Damage 240 Schools; Education Disrupted For Over 6,000 Students In Maharashtra's Beed | Representational Image I PTI

Beed: Torrential rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc across Beed district, severely damaging around 240 primary schools and disrupting education for more than 6,000 students. Several school buildings have partially or completely collapsed, while others remain waterlogged, making it unsafe for children to attend classes. Authorities are now arranging temporary facilities to ensure the continuation of teaching.

According to preliminary estimates, the total damage to school infrastructure is extensive, with most affected institutions requiring immediate restoration.

Besides schools, heavy rains have damaged public infrastructure, including primary health centres, gram panchayat offices, and cremation grounds in rural areas.

Rs. 7 crore fund sought for repairs

Officials from the Zilla Parishad Education Department have prepared a proposal of around Rs. 7 crore for the repair and rehabilitation of damaged schools. The funds will be used to rebuild classrooms, repair roofs, and restore essential facilities.

240 schools across 13 talukas affected

Among Beed’s 13 talukas, Ashti, Ambejogai, Kaij, and Gevrai have reported the highest number of affected schools. Leaking roofs and collapsing walls have turned many classrooms hazardous, prompting teachers and parents to raise concerns about student safety. Authorities are shifting classes to alternate buildings or community halls to ensure education continues.

Tehsil-wise damage report:

Ambajogai – 6, Ashti – 39, Beed – 23, Kaij – 29, Gevrai – 39, Majalgaon – 25, Dharur – 23, Parli Vaijnath – 14, Wadwani – 15, Shirur Kasar – 22, Patoda – 16.

Ashti is the worst-hit tehsil

Ashti tehsil has recorded the maximum number of damaged schools, followed by Gevrai and Kaij. Repair work in these areas is expected to begin on a priority basis.