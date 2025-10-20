 Two Arrested For Killing 21-Year-Old Over Land Dispute In Maharashtra's Jalna
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Two Arrested For Killing 21-Year-Old Over Land Dispute In Maharashtra's Jalna | Representative Image

Jalna: The Bhokardan police have arrested two persons, a man and his distant relative, for allegedly killing a 21-year-old youth over a land dispute at Dawargaon in Bhokardan tehsil on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Parmeshwar Lokhande, a resident of Bhokardan. The arrested accused are Anil Kamble, Lokhande’s maternal uncle, and Arjun Ramphale, his distant relative.

According to the police, Lokhande’s body was found near Donwargaon Phata on Sunday morning. An SUV vehicle was also found at the spot. The body bore multiple injury marks on the head and body, indicating a brutal assault.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on the night of October 18, the deceased and the accused consumed liquor together. Under the influence of alcohol, a heated argument broke out between them over a land dispute. The quarrel escalated, and the accused allegedly attacked Lokhande with iron rods and sticks, killing him on the spot.

The accused then allegedly placed the body in the SUT vehicle and dumped it on the roadside before fleeing. On Sunday morning, villagers noticed the body and informed the police, who rushed to the scene and launched an investigation.

Police have arrested both accused and registered a case of murder under relevant sections of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.

