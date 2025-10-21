Strategic Appointments By Ajit Pawar, Shinde Signal Diminishing Clout Of Chhagan Bhujbal In Nashik | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

As the upcoming local body elections approach, even though the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) appears weak for now, the ruling Mahayuti alliance (BJP–Shinde Sena–Ajit Pawar’s NCP) seems to be taking these elections very seriously. Despite public claims of fighting the elections together, ground-level enthusiasm suggests that each of the three key alliance partners may contest independently.

The BJP has already started its preparations, and now both the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP and the Shinde Sena have also begun mobilising aggressively to ensure victory. Against this backdrop, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who wants to remain the central figure in Nashik politics, now faces challenges not only from the opposition but also within the ruling alliance itself.

Ajit Pawar has appointed Minister Manikrao Kokate as the contact minister for Nashik and two other districts in North Maharashtra, while the Shinde Sena has made MLA Suhas Kande, one of Bhujbal’s strongest critics, the district organisational head. These two moves clearly signal an effort to contain Bhujbal’s influence.

Power Equations in Nashik

In the Nashik district, the BJP dominates urban areas, while the Ajit Pawar NCP holds sway in rural regions. The district has five BJP MLAs, seven from the NCP (Ajit Pawar group), and two from the Shinde Sena.

Though the Mahayuti has numerical strength, internal unity is missing. Among the district’s four ministers, three are from the NCP (Ajit Pawar group), but there’s little coordination among them.

Bhujbal’s seniority and assertive style reportedly make him reluctant to collaborate with his junior ministers or fellow MLAs. Moreover, his strong stand against Maratha reservation activists and in favor of OBC rights has weakened his standing within his party.

Since the Maratha community forms a large voter base in Nashik, this issue could hurt his influence — something Ajit Pawar seems well aware of.

By giving Kokate charge of the region, Pawar has effectively restricted Bhujbal to focus mainly on his home turf of Yeola, leaving broader regional decisions to Kokate — an indirect way to curb Bhujbal’s authority.

Caste Equations Behind Kande’s Appointment

Shinde Sena’s two MLAs from the district are Dada Bhuse (Malegaon) and Suhas Kande (Nandgaon). Bhujbal and Kande share a long-standing rivalry — Kande twice defeated Bhujbal’s nephew, Sameer Bhujbal in Nandgaon.

Kande represents the Wanjari community, which holds significant numbers in the district. Though Bhujbal is an OBC leader, the Wanjari community does not strongly align with him.

Recognising this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde strategically appointed Kande as the district organisational chief to attract Wanjari votes and counter Bhujbal’s OBC base — especially in Yeola, where the Wanjari population is also substantial.

Resistance Within Bhujbal’s Own Party

When the Mahayuti came to power, Bhujbal — one of the senior-most NCP leaders — was expected to be among the first to become a minister. However, Ajit Pawar surprised many by choosing Manikrao Kokate and Narhari Zirwal instead.

It later emerged that six of the seven NCP MLAs from the district had opposed Bhujbal’s name at the time. Though he was eventually inducted into the cabinet as a “strategic” move, sources suggest that the resentment among his colleagues remains.

This internal resistance is seen as the main reason why Ajit Pawar has now appointed Kokate as the contact minister — effectively sidelining Bhujbal.