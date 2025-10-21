Nashik's Bhumika Nehte Selected For Indian Team At 3rd Youth Games In Bahrain |

The 3rd Youth Games will be held in Bahrain, a West Asian country, from 23rd to 26th October. Bhumika Nehte from Nashik has been selected in the Indian team participating in this competition. She will participate in the competition in two categories, the 200-meter run and the 4 x 100-meter run relay, representing India.

Earlier, the 40th Junior Group Field Competition was organised in Bhubaneswar.

In this competition, Bhumika Nehte completed the distance in 24.42 seconds, less than the time required for the 200-meter run for international competitions, and thus confirmed her selection in the Indian team.

Earlier, Bhumika had also secured first place in the 200-meter run in the Khelo India National Competition held in Patna. Bhumika has been selected in the Indian team due to this golden performance. The training camp of these selected athletes has been held in Bangalore, and the Indian team has been formed in Bahrain.

Earlier, athletics athletes from Nashik have represented the country in long distance races. But Bhumika Nehte has become the first athlete to be selected in the Indian team in the short distance, that is, 200 meters.

Bhumika Nehte has been practising regularly for the last five years under the guidance of NIS coach Siddharth Wagh at the Divisional Sports Complex, Panchavati, Nashik. Along with Bhumika Nehte, many athletes who have practised under the guidance of Siddharth Wagh have done well in state and national competitions.

Siddharth Wagh expressed his confidence that Bhumika will prove that there is no shortage of runners from Nashik in short-distance competitions by performing similarly well in this international competition. Taking note of Bhumika Nehate's excellent performance, Nashik Division Deputy Director of Sports Snehal Salunke, District Sports Officer Sunanda Patil, Nashik District Athletics Association President Hemant Pandey, Secretary Sunil Tavargiri congratulated her and wished her well for the next international competition.