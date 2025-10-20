 Beed: Parli City Police Recover Stolen Gold Worth Rs. 10.44 Lakh Within Hours Of Theft
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
Parli City Police Station (Beed Police Force) | File Photo

Beed: In a remarkable display of efficiency, the Parli City Police recovered eight tolas and seven grams of stolen gold jewellery, valued at around Rs. 10.44 lakh, within hours of the theft.

According to police, Pandurang Lokhande, a resident of Manik Nagar in Parli Vaijnath town, had called Bablu, a local locksmith, to change the lock on his household cupboard around 3 p.m. on Saturday. While working, the locksmith allegedly asked Lokhande to fetch a hammer, and during that brief moment, he stole jewellery kept inside the cupboard, including three lockets, a small necklace, and gold rings.

When Lokhande later noticed the jewellery missing, he immediately lodged a complaint with the Parli City Police around 7 p.m.

Within an hour, police detained the suspect, Shaikh Afzal, alias Bablu, a resident of the Old Railway Station area in Parli, and recovered all the stolen ornaments from his possession.

The quick resolution of the case and immediate recovery of the stolen gold have drawn widespread appreciation from local citizens, who lauded the Parli City Police for their prompt and effective action.

